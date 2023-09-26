Noel Fielding’s snake jumper on Bake Off 2023 episode 1 is stealing the show. For years, the GBBO co-host’s jumpers have been a major hit among Channel 4 viewers. How can you buy Noel Fielding’s snake sweatshirt ‘yeah yeah yeah’ top? We’ve got all the details you need…

For the 2023 premiere episode of Great British Bake Off, Noel Fielding is getting his quirky tops out. His first of the new Channel 4 season is a good one! And it will set you back $178.

Copyright: Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Noel Fielding’s snake jumper

Noel Fielding‘s snake jumper on Bake Off is from Wah-Wah Australia. The GBBO co-host has several sweatshirts from the brand, and the top is made of 100% RWS-certified superfine Australian merino wool.

The design – a snake with its mouth open, winding through ‘Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ – pays homage to the landmark album by adapting the original Fever To Tell artwork by YYY collaborator Cody Critcheloe.

Noel has his own collaboration with Wah-Wah, which features David Bowie and Vince Noir hanging out together in space on a sweatshirt. He’s already worn the top on Bake Off previously!

His ‘Yeah’ sweatshirt costs $178

The Wah-Wah x Yeah Yeah Yeah’s snake sweatshirt worn by Noel Fielding costs $176.43, or 4 interest-free payments of $44.11. The store does not currently ship to the UK on orders below £135.

If you spend more than £135 and are from the United Kingdom, you can spend up to that amount and not incur any duty on your order. VAT is 20% and due on any order above £0.

Bake Off co-host’s Wah-Wah tops

Noel’s 2021 Christmas episode jumper was his collaboration top with Wah-Wah. He also wore a pink cartoon jumper in series 4, which is an eccentric pink striped jumper with a woman on the front.

He wore the statement piece of the Wah-Wah art punk jumper collaboration with Irish illustrator Laura Callaghan, costing $250, equivalent to around £191 – and is unisex, like Noel Fielding’s snake sweatshirt.

The brand is inspired by the punk rock record covers, gig posters, and old-school comics beloved by designer Kaylene Milner since she was a teenager.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM