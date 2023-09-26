Ruan Irving joined Below Deck Mediterranean as one of the Bravo show’s newest additions. He appears in season 8 episode 1 alongside Captain Sandy Yawn, Natalya Scudderand, Kyle Viljoen, and co. Despite impressing the captain with his boating experience initially, it was his documentation that had him removed from the Mystique early in the season.

Below Deck Mediterranean sees Captain Sandy and her crew in Genoa, Italy. The season 8 cast members hop aboard the Mystique at Marina Molo Vecchio. Things got off to a shaky start on the 2023 show as Kyle and Tumi Mhlongo were delayed in getting to the boat on time.

Credit: Screenshot from Bravo/Below Deck Mediterranean

Ruan joins Below Deck Mediterranean

As Below Deck Mediterranean kicked off on September 25, fans were introduced to a new bosun, Ruan Irving.

Captain Sandy Yawn welcomed him aboard and began by saying that she “liked” that he had a “200-ton Yacht Master.”

She went on to add that Ruan’s experience in the boating world looked “awesome.”

His paperwork showed that he previously worked as a senior deckhand and skipper.

He hails from South Africa

Introducing himself on Below Deck Med, Ruan said that he comes from a “small town in South Africa.”

He added that he had three years of boating experience under his belt.

Speaking of growing up in South Africa, Ruan said: “There wasn’t much opportunity there.”

However, he continued that he did a lot of spearfishing in his youth, adding: “That’s how I made my money.”

Ruan, who says that he’s “100 per cent a water baby,” also explained that he “ran away from home super young” and “dropped out of school at 16.”

Ruan’s time on Below Deck was cut short

As quickly as Bravo newbie Ruan jumped aboard the Mustique, he was asked to leave the vessel in season 8.

Below Deck Mediterranean episode 1 sees Captain Sandy tell him: “I have to leave you at the dock, otherwise we’re detained.”

Ruan’s removal from the show came after his medical license document turned out to be a copy of an original and the original documents were required for him to be able to work aboard the boat, writes Us Weekly.

After agreeing to wait for Ruan’s original documents to be sent over, Captain Sandy was alerted to the fact that the Below Deck newbie’s Yachtmasters appeared to be forged.

When the Captain checked out Ruan’s documentation, she was shocked to find another person’s photo appearing instead of his: “The entire vessel could be arrested because of one crew member.”

She had to leave Ruan at the dock to verify his documents.

Later, the Mustique’s new bosun called Captain Sandy to let her know that he wouldn’t be returning.

