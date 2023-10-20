Cara Maria Sorbello is back on The Challenge on October 25. Her return gives fans “the chills” as they “can’t believe” she is in the new season. But are Cara Maria and Paul Calafiore (Paulie) still together?

The Challenge heads back to MTV soon, where 24 contenders take on the game in hopes of becoming a Challenge Champion. Cara Maria Sorbello is just one of them. But she’s the one fans are most excited for!

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

Meet Cara Maria from The Challenge

Cara Maria Sorbello from The Challenge is an MTV star based in Florida. The 37-year-old, born on 12 May 1986, is an actress, known for Peek-A-Boo and Welcome to Hope in 2021.

She will be appearing on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion this year. From Massachusetts, Cara started as a Fresh Meat contestant drafted by Darrell Taylor. She is the champion of three seasons!

Cara won Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs vs. Pros, and Vendettas, and was a finalist on Cutthroat, Rivals, Rivals II, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, and War of the Worlds 2.

Are Cara Maria and Paulie still together?

Yes, Paulie (Paul Calafiore) and Cara Maria are still a couple. They had a rocky start after meeting on Final Reckoning in 2018. Despite having a brief split, they ended up getting back together the following year.

On May 24, 2023, The Challenge couple celebrated five years. “5 years with you and I wouldn’t change a thing. All roads have led us to where we are now and we are STILL HERE,” Cara wrote on Instagram.

“The most exciting part is that I never know where the next chapter will take us but I love writing the chapters together with you,” she added. They now plan to get married and have children.

However, Paul Calafiore won’t be featured in the upcoming season. They previously hit a pause on filming reality TV to focus on themselves and later decided to move in together in Montana.

Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

Fans ‘get chills’ over star’s comeback

When Cara Maria was featured in The Challenge trailer, fans were ecstatic. This is mainly because she hasn’t been on any recent seasons of the MTV show – but there’s not long now…

One fan wrote: “I’ve never been so excited to see a season more than this one. When I heard Cara Maria I got the chills!!” A fellow viewer said: “I’m happy to see CT and Cara Maria back on my screen.”

Another penned: “OMG, I can’t believe it. Cara is finally back after a long time, I would be lying if I said I didn’t miss her, and the goat CT, even tho they won’t headline, I’m still excited to see them.”

