Carter Wall on Love is Blind’s Instagram shows he is a fisherman. Although his romance with Renee Poche didn’t quite work out – and barely got shown – there’s plenty more fish in the sea for Carter. He still has that verified tick on Instagram, but fans are “just here for the fish pics” TBH.

Netflix fans were majorly disappointed to find out that Carter Wall and Renee Poche’s love story in the pods, which led to the engagement, didn’t air on Love is Blind. For some reason, Renee hinted that she was “wondering where her man was on January 6.” It’s confirmed they are no longer together.

Carter Wall on Love is Blind

Fisherman Carter Wall developed a connection with Renee Poche on Love is Blind season 5. He got engaged to her and even went on a pre-wedding trip to Mexico!

Renee and Carter also seem to appear in later episodes but have been artfully cut around. In one shot, it was confirmed Renee planned to get married as she had an engagement ring on her finger.

The timing was an issue, Renee revealed in a Popsugar interview. She said that show producers had called her in August to tell her that hers and Carter’s story wasn’t going to be a big focus.

Carter’s fisherman hobby on Instagram

Carter Wall’s Instagram shows he stays busy by going fishing on the regular. He catches everything from sharks to lemons but once ended up in hospital after being injured during a trip.

Apparently, Renee’s joke about wondering where her man was on January 6 is making a joke about his fishing. On September 24, Carter posted a snap surrounded by women with the caption: “What a world.”

The 30-year-old construction worker who describes himself as “the perfect combo of naive and hopeless romantic” headed back to his fishing roots in December 2022.

He was cut from Love is Blind

Love is Blind season 5 began to show Renee and Carter’s blossoming romance. However, a few episodes in, and the Netflix show literally just stopped airing their connection. Renee Poche has since spoken out.

Being cut was a shock as she said things went “really well” for the couple in Mexico. Things turned rocky when they returned home to Houston. Ultimately, she said no at the altar.

The couple not only got engaged in the pods but applied for a marriage license in 2022, along with the couples fans did see on the show. But the two never actually legally wed, as per public records.

