On Wednesday, September 20, four famous faces are taking on the challenge of getting themselves from Africa to the Arctic alongside one of their family members. Fans of the show may have seen Race Across The World before, but this time the teams taking part are very well-known. Let’s meet the Celebrity Race Across The World 2023 cast.

Trekking 10,000km on their trip around the globe, the four teams have their work cut out in BBC One’s new season. Singers, famous band members, broadcasters and racing drivers are all taking part in the show which sees them travel through 24 different countries.

Credit: Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

Celebrity Race Across The World 2023 cast

The four celebrities taking part in Race Across The World in 2023 are:

The famous faces are joined by one family member each who accompanies them on their travels from Africa to the Arctic.

Harry Judd

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Harry Judd and his mum, Emma Judd, are one of the famous duos taking part in Celebrity Race Across The World in 2023.

He’s 37 years old and rose to fame as the drummer in British boy band McFly.

Speaking in the show’s trailer, Harry says: “Maybe I wasn’t quite ready for this.”

Melanie Blatt

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Another music star taking part in BBC One’s Race Across The World is All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, 48.

She’s appearing on the show with her mum, Helene. Melanie is no stranger to BBC competition series as she took part in Celebrity MasterChef series 17 in 2022.

Billy Monger

Photo by Anthony Stanley ATPImages/Getty Images

Billy Monger and his sister, Bonny, are also taking part in the BBC series.

Racing star Billy is 24 years old. After finding success as a racing driver, he is now a commentator for the sport on Channel 4 Formula 1. Billy raced in British F4 in 2016 and 2017.

Alex Beresford

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Alex Beresford is a 42-year-old TV presenter.

He’s taking part in Celebrity Race Across The World with his dad, Noel.

Alex is a broadcaster who was crowned ITV‘s All Star Musicals Champion in 2022.

