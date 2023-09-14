Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back in 2023 and there’s a brand new cast of famous faces to get to know. The Channel 4 show’s fifth season kicks off on September 26 and sees contestants trade in their day jobs for an experience of life as an SAS soldier.

Billy Billingham MBE and his team of Directing Staff, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Rudy Reyes, and Chris Oliver are ready to put the celebrities through their paces. But only some of the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 cast will make it to the show’s final stages. Let’s meet the famous recruits taking part.

Credit: Channel 4 YouTube channel

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 cast

The 2023 line-up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins includes the following 16 famous faces:

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins: Matt Hancock

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Portrait Gallery

MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock is switching up his suit for a camo number in the all-new Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2023.

The 44-year-old previously appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022.

Speaking of his experience on SAS: Who Dares Wins to Channel 4, Matt said: “Being on SAS was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. It’s one of the toughest physical and mental things I’ve ever done.”

Gareth Gates

Photo by David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gareth Gates is a singer-songwriter who rose to fame on Pop Idol in 2002.

Now he writes on his Instagram page that he’s all about “music, fitness, and lifestyle.”

Thirty-nine-year-old Gareth found further fame in musical theatre appearing in the West End’s Les Misérables. He is currently touring the UK with his own music in 2023.

Michelle Heaton

Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Another singer is switching up the stage for an SAS-style dorm room in series 5 of the show.

Michelle Heaton, 43, is best known for being a member of the band Liberty X.

She’s an Emmy and Brit Award winner and is also competing on Dancing On Ice in 2023.

Siva Kaneswaran

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Siva Kaneswaran is one of the 16 recruits taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2023.

He’s 34 and is best known for being a member of boy band The Wanted.

Siva hails from Ireland and has been married to wife Nareesha McCaffrey since 2015.

Danielle Lloyd

Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images for Vaporesso

Danielle Lloyd is a TV personality ready for the experience of a lifetime on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She’s 39 years old and is a mum of five.

Former model Danielle was once crowned Miss England in 2004 and Miss Great Britain in 2006.

Speaking of her time on the show, she said: “This experience was just life-changing. It’s made me positive and ready to take on the world.”

Melinda Messenger

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Melinda Messenger, 52, is a model and TV presenter.

The SAS: Who Dares Wins star also writes that she’s a “Registered integrative psychotherapist and dream guide” on her Instagram page.

Mum of three Melinda said that her experience of the Channel 4 show was “harder than it looks on TV.”

Jermaine Pennant

Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Jermaine Pennant is a 40-year-old former professional footballer.

He’s now an author, radio and podcast host and a reality TV star.

Jermaine is in a relationship with actress Jess Impiazzi.

Gareth Thomas

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Gareth Thomas is a 48-year-old former rugby player.

The Celebrity: SAS Who Dares Wins star said of his time on the show: “There’s not many experiences that allow you the opportunity to look inside yourself and see what you’re truly made of. I just knew I had to say yes to this so I could work out who I really am, and it totally lived up to my expectations.”

He hails from mid-Glamorgan in Wales and writes in his Instagram bio: “I am Welsh before I am anything else.”

James ‘Arg’ Argent

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Former TOWIE star and singer James ‘Arg’ Argent is set to experience a different kind of reality TV in 2023.

The 35 year old is pals with fellow former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright and was previously in a relationship with Gemma Collins.

Arg has been through some challenging times in his life and totally transformed himself, showing off his 13-stone weight loss results in 2023.

Speaking of the show, he said: “It’s the type of show that pushes you to breaking point…”

Montana Brown

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Another reality TV star ready to take on the challenge of SAS: Who Dares Wins is 27-year-old Montana Brown.

Montana is best known for being a former Love Island star.

She welcomed her first child in June 2023 with her fiancé Mark O’Connor.

Teddy Soares

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Teddy Soares is 28 years old and hails from Manchester.

He was a contestant on Love Island series 7 in 2021. Before finding reality TV fame, he worked as a Senior Financial Consultant and model.

Teddy and his then-partner, Faye Winter, finished the show in third place.

Amber Turner

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Another TOWIE star trading in the glitz and glamour of Essex for greulling SAS-style challenges is 29-year-old Amber Turner.

She’s well known for appearing on the ITV show and her realtionship with co-star Dan Edgar is well-documented on the series.

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2023 cast: Zoe Lyons

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Channel 4 viewers may recognise comedian Zoe Lyons from her appearances on shows such as Mock the Week and QI.

She joked of her SAS experience: “It was the worst ‘all-inclusive break’ I’ve ever been on.”

Zoe is a TV presenter as well as being a stand-up comedian and podcast host.

She hails from Wales and is 51 years old.

Kirsty-Leigh Porter

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kirsty-Leigh Porter is a British actress known for playing the role of Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks.

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 contestant is 34 years old and hails from Manchester.

Speaking of the show, Kirsty-Leigh said: “…the DS are actual real-life superheroes – the strength they hold is unnatural.”

Perri Shakes-Drayton

Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

Olympic athlete and world champion sportswoman Perri Shakes-Drayton is ready to test herself on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She’s 34 years old and hails from London.

Perri retired from athletics in 2020 and has appeared on other reality series including Dancing On Ice following her retirement. Speaking of the SAS show, she said she “loved every minute of it.”

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for British Airways

Thirty-seven-year-old Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE hails from Birmingham.

He’s a Paralympic cyclist and gold medallist.

Jon-Allan writes on his LinkedIn bio: “First British Military Athlete to win Paralympic Gold.”

His military career was cut short, so he wanted to take part in the show “to see whether I have what it takes to survive in a world the DS think is normal.”

WATCH CELEBRITY SAS: WHO DARES WINS FROM TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30 PM ON CHANNEL 4