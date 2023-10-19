Who is Celine on The Kardashians? Scott Disick goes on a date with Celine, as well as several other ladies, but she’s his favorite. Celine jokes that Khloe Kardashian set him up with a “serial killer”.

After vetting the five women, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian set Scott Disick up on a blind date with Celine, as cameras awkwardly followed them to dinner. They were so dedicated that they hired a matchmaker to find his perfect woman. Let’s get to know Celine on The Kardashians.

Who is Celine on The Kardashians?

Celine appears on The Kardashians season 4 episode 4. She is Jewish and “gets set up all the time by her parents.” Celine joked that she is a serial killer and wants 10 kids, but corrected herself with five children.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Celine lives in Beverly Hills with her parents. She has never dated long-term and “never really met anybody that I’ve cared enough to be with.”

Celine revealed to Scott that the biggest hardship she’s had in life is losing her grandparents, including her grandpa who was 101 when he passed away. She also told Scott she’s never been to therapy.

Scott loves how “positive” Celine is and “found a lot of good from her.” He said, “She couldn’t have been nicer. I spoke to her more than I’ve spoken to girls I’ve dated for years.”

He was a little unsure about the fact Celine had never dated someone long-term. When she said she sometimes cries at movies, Scott breathed a sigh of relief and Celine joked about being a serial killer.

Scott told Kris Jenner: “I would totally hang out with her. Great energy, so sweet.” He even joked to Celine that she should be his life coach as he “wants to learn to be this happy.”

Where Celine and Scott are now

Scott said that going on the date was good to get him out of his comfort zone, but they never appeared to arrange a second date. Kris said that Scott would find the right person when he was supposed to.

He isn’t following Celine on Instagram. Even Khloe said she would date Celine and that she loved her, but she’s not even following Scott’s date on the social media platform.

