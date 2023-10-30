Chantel Everett gets a package sent from Pedro Jimeno’s mom as she goes through a divorce. Producers stepped in as Chantel was “scared” about the mystery parcel. Fans call it “witchcraft”.

The Family Chantel is on its way to TLC for one final chapter. Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are currently going through a divorce. She remains in the United States while he lives in Santo Domingo.

Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Chantel Everett receives a package

Chantel Everett received a package in the post from Santo Domingo in the trailer. Producers follow her after she gets a mystery parcel on the doorstep. They ask her: “What’s going on?”

After Pedro claims that Chantel’s mom Karen is “trying to get him deported,” his mom tells her son: “She doesn’t know who she is dealing with. Let’s plan something.”

Then, a parcel which appears to be a large stone with a white marking on it turns up at Chantel’s house. She says she feels “scared” before deciding to burn the item, telling the camera she’s “done”.

Pedro sending Chantel package: ‘We’re done’

Before sending the package, Pedro and his mom are on the phone talking to someone. The person on the phone asks, “What is their problem?” It comes after Karen hires a private investigator to look at Pedro.

Chantel tells the cameras: “I’m going to Santo Domingo to tell Pedro and his whole family that we are done.” A clip in the trailer then shows Pedro Jimeno’s mom and him meeting Chantel.

She talks of “all of the lies and deceiving” which she states “ends now” while Pedro says he “can’t wait to finish this s**t”. He previously said that Chantel’s mom Karen has been “chasing him for a year.”

The Family Chantel fans react

“Everyone laughed at Chantel’s mom when she wouldn’t eat Pedro’s mom’s chicken feet because of the “witchcraft” thing. I guess she was right,” wrote a viewer.

Another said: “Wow… his family trying to do witchcraft? Doesn’t surprise me. Lydia has extreme dark energy.” A fellow fan penned: “No Karen was 100% right, she suspected voodoo and she’s on point.”

“Did his family seriously mail her that ????? doing witchcraft is such a REACH…. I hope they know it can come back to them 10x harder especially when Pedro and his family were always in the wrong,” said a fan.

WATCH THE FAMILY CHANTEL ON TLC FROM NOVEMBER 6