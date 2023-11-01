Chantel Everett and Waka Flocka Flame have been spotted together. For months, Chantel Everett has been going through a divorce, leading fans to ask if she is dating or has a new boyfriend. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame, on the other hand, is rumored to have a new girl in his life.

The Family Chantel is on its way to TLC very soon, detailing the drama of Chantel Everett’s dramatic divorce from Pedro Jimeno. Their divorce hasn’t yet been finalized. However, a recent picture of Chantel Everett with rapper Waka Flocka Flame, has sparked now-debunked dating rumors.

Chantel Everett and Waka Flocka Flame

Chantel and Waka were spotted having a photo taken at a college event. Dating rumors of Waka being Chantel Everett’s new boyfriend she’s dating are swirling, but there is no evidence of a romance.

One fan cleared up the rumors and said: “I follow her and seen other pics of the events. They are away from each other in other pics. It seemed like a photo opportunity.”

However, others are convinced that Chantel is Waka Flocka Flame’s new girlfriend. One wrote, “Nice couple!!” Some weren’t in favor. “Nooooo NOT Waka,” said an Instagram follower.

Chantel Everett linked to Drake

Chantel has also been linked to Drake since her split from Pedro Jimeno. The rapper has reportedly been DMing the TLC star, who is believed to have reached out to see how Chantel was doing since her split.

She hinted at “some celeb interaction” in her DMs, but it’s something she can’t reveal yet. As of August 2022, multiple reports, such as Screenrant, alleged that Drake had contacted Chantel, and she responded.

Chantel nor Drake has ever confirmed a relationship between them. When her split from Pedro went viral, The Family Chantel fans began to dig deep to find out if she got a new boyfriend.

Waka Flocka’s ‘new girl’ rumors

Waka Flocka nor Chantel have confirmed any dating rumors. However, he is following Chantel on Instagram and she follows him back. Yet, Chantel and Drake aren’t following each other.

They appear to have been pictured together at Morehouse College, where the rapper paid a visit to the band room.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit contacted Chantel and Waka Flocka Flame’s representatives.

