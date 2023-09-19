Celebs Go Dating series 12 rounded off with a glitzy Agency Gala in episode 20. Vanessa Feltz, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Adam Collard, and co had to make their final decisions on who they were going to end their dating journeys with. After Celebs Go Dating’s Chloe Burrows and Connor McGhee attended the Gala together, fans want to know where they are today.

Speaking during episode 20 of the Channel 4 show, Chloe explained how she was having a tough time deciding whether to pick Connor or her other date, Teejay, to attend the Agency’s closing party. She asked: “Why can’t I just bring them both?”

Chloe and Connor’s Celebs Go Dating journey

When Connor first appeared on Celebs Go Dating, he was selected to go on dates with not just Chloe Burrows, but her co-star, Lottie Moss, too.

Despite dating two of the Agency’s celebs, Conor and Chloe decided that they had a better connection and continued dating throughout the show.

Series 12 also saw Chloe dating Teejay. However, it was Connor who she decided to go to the Agency Gala with.

Couple attends the Gala together

When it came down to Chloe’s final decision on the show, she said that Connor was her “favorite,” adding that he was “so fit.”

Speaking to Anna Williamson, Chloe got emotional about her experience on the Channel 4 show. She said: “I just feel like this experience has taught me so much about myself.”

She added: “I have learned so much during my time here and I will be forever grateful to the agents. They’ve helped me grow and helped me find Connor.”

Chloe and Connor now

The last that Celebs Go Dating viewers saw of Chloe and Connor was the two of them at the season finale party together.

Chloe said in episode 20: “I am excited to see where things go, and snogging him.”

While Spuddz and Gabby solidified their relationship at the end of the show, rounding off their time at the agency as an official couple, Chloe and Connor didn’t do the same.

The two do follow one another on Instagram, however, they don’t appear to be leaving comments on one another posts or making it clear that their relationship continued outside of the show.

Speaking on her own show, Chloe vs The World, Chloe told Adam Collard that she “just got nice boys on Celebs Go Dating.”