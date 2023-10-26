Choupette the cat makes his debut on The Kardashians. Karl Lagerfeld’s cat is brought to Kim by his former governess, Françoise Caçote. Kim Kardashian gets hissed at by the pet on The Kardashians.

If you thought Kim Kardashian couldn’t go any further than Marilyn Monroe’s famous gown at the Met Gala, she’s taking it one step further. She plans to take none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, to the prestigious ball. The Kardashians season 4 shows the moment he hisses at Kim…

Choupette on The Kardashians

Choupette makes his debut on The Kardashians, as the show’s first cat. Kendall Jenner has brought her horses onto the show, but this is the first time a small pet has had a guest appearance!

Kim announced she is going to the Met with fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s cat as her date. However, she worried that Choupette – who has his own agent, Lucas – wouldn’t like her.

Choupette then makes his entrance with Karl’s former governess, Françoise Caçote, and his agent. He arrived in true style – in none other than a Louis Vuitton cat carrier – but Choupette later hisses at Kim.

Karl Lagerfeld’s cat attacks Kim

Moments before meeting Choupette on The Kardashians, Kim asks, “Guys, is this cat going to like me?” She then admits to cameras that she feels “nervous” and “feels like she’s going on a blind date”.

Kim said that Choupette is “really key to her whole vibe at the Met” but the cat tries to hiss at her several times. She later decides, “I realized really quickly that… Choupette, we’re not a match.”

The Hulu star then confirms that she won’t be taking Karl Lagerfeld’s cat to the Met. However, Jared Leto actually dressed up as Choupette to the 2023 event, so he may have outshined Kim!

The fashion icon is worth $13M

Choupette on The Kardashians is worth a whopping $13 million. The blue-cream Birman cat is the subject of an Instagram account run by her now-owner, Karl Lagerfeld’s former governess, Françoise Caçote.

Represented by My Pet Agency, Choupette, aged 12, was her late owner’s secretary back in 2018. The cat was left a $1.5 million inheritance when its owner died. Françoise stopped working to care for Choupette.

The cat is considered the most famous pet in the world, having lived with Karl from around Christmas 2011, until Lagerfeld’s death on 19 February 2019 at the age of 85.

