Savannah Chrisley has been persistently campaigning for her parents freedom since they were put behind bars. Julie and Todd Chrisley‘s freedom has been at the forefront of her mind ever since they began their prison sentences in January 2023. The couple were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year, which saw the reality couple being handed a combined 19 years behind bars. But Julie and Todd Chrisley’s release dates have been brought forward again. But according to their daughter, Todd’s experiences haven’t been completely unbearable as she described him as the leader of his camp.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Todd Chrisley is ‘the president’ in prison

Todd and the Chrisley gang reigned reality TV with their family show and even became USA Network‘s number one original program. The series came to a sudden close after the parents were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Although he is no longer king of reality TV, it seems that Todd, 54, has found popularity in prison instead.

When asked whether her parents have made friends in jail, Savannah told Nick Viall: “Oh, hell yeah.”

“Dad is like, he likes to joke because even at visitation, I meet so many different people. It’s hilarious. I come through visitation and they come through and they’re like, clapping his hands. He’s like, the president of this place,” the 26-year-old said.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, who has taken over as primary guardian of her younger brother and niece, slammed speculation Todd is living the easy life in Camp Cupcake, the name given to Pensacola due to rumors the facility has comfortable living conditions.

Savannah says she has “100 per cent” heard crazy stories from her parents. She added: “People don’t really realize because people think where they’re at is like ‘Camp Cupcake,’ you know? Just, ‘let’s go bunk around and f****** enjoy great food.

Chase Chrisley previously claimed his parents are living in “inhumane” conditions with no air conditioning during the summer 100+ degrees heat.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson, however, defended they have “contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including ventilation temperatures,” as per CNN.

Real estate tycoons Todd and Julie Chrisley were handed sentences of 12 and seven years, respectively, after being found guilty on federal charges in June 2022.

According to the US Attorney’s Office press release, the couple “defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes” over a decade. They reportedly conspired to defraud Atlanta banks to obtain more than $36 million in personal loans. The Chrisleys were “exposed” after submitting false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements.

A records search by Reality Titbit found Todd Chrisley’s release date from FPC Pensacola is set for December 23, 2032. This is three years earlier than the original date. September reports stated January 22, 2033 as the release date, meaning Todd Chrisley had his sentence reduced by a further one month again.

Julie, meanwhile, will be released on September 19, 2028, so her sentence was also minimized by two years.

According to their lawyer, their prison time was reduced since they were convicted of nonviolent offenses and have been “model inmates” since entering, he told USA Today.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

The new Chrisley show is underway – without their parents

Even when there are family members missing, the show must go on. The Chrisley children are reportedly in talks with production companies to bring them back to the screen. The new show will document their dating lives and business opportunities as they fight for Todd and Julie’s freedom.

Savannah shut down brutal rumors that their TV careers are down the drain: “For the whole narrative that no production company will sign on, no network will pick it up – that is a lie,” she clarified. “That is just people wanting the show to fail.”

She added: “We could potentially sign with a network this month and be on TV within six months.”