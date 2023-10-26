Christine Brown was the first wife to leave Kody Brown and she’s now poking fun at herself and her fellow ex-Sister Wives with a hilarious meme.

Christine Brown isn’t afraid to joke about her failed marriage. Two weeks after tying the knot with new husband David Woolley, the Sister Wives star is giggling at her messy first marriage, which has continued to play out on national TV.

Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Christine Brown tells Instagram she ‘laughed her head off’ at Sister Wives meme

On Thursday, the TLC star, 51, kicked off her morning on a cheerful note with a funny Instagram meme.

Christine posted a photo of herself and former Sister Wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown with their faces edited onto a poster from the 1996 film, The First Wives Club.

The fake film poster was renamed “The Ex-Wives Club”, alongside a tagline reading: “Don’t get mad. Get rill,” a reference to how Christine pronounces “real” as “rill”.

Christine sits in the center with her face superimposed onto Goldie Hawn’s body, Meri replaces Bette Midler, while Janelle’s face is on Diane Keaton’s body.

” My gosh!! I laughed my head off when I saw this!!” she captioned the meme.

Inside Christine’s wedding to David Woolley

After more than 25 years of spiritual marriage, Christine became the first wife to leave the polyamorous marriage.

On October 6, Brown tied the knot with David Woolley in a “dream come true” ceremony in Moab, Utah, in front of 330 guests. A large invite list was expected given the sprawling Brown family.

The mom of six stunned in a lace body-hugging wedding dress with delicate off-the-shoulder sleeves. She wore her blonde tresses in a half-up-half-down style with beachy waves and natural makeup.

The event was perfectly themed with the fall season as Christine posed with a dusty rose and mauve flower bouquet.

Meri and Robyn were not seen at the wedding

Janelle Brown took front and center in Christine’s second wedding post as they both grinned cheek-to-cheek on the special day. Other images saw Christine and David pose with 12 of the 18 children from the plural family.

It raises questions over whether Meri and Robyn attended the event at all since they were nowhere to be seen in photos.

On the same day, Meri was active on Instagram with a tribute post to her older brother, Marc, who passed away from cancer after deciding to stop his chemotherapy treatment.