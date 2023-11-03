After appearing on The Bachelorette season 20 with Charity Lawson, Brayden attempts to find love once more on Bachelor In Paradise. Arriving in Mexico, Brayden formed a connection with Kat Izzo. However, when she opted for a date with Tanner Courtad, Brayden’s dreams of a romance with her were dashed.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Who does Brayden end up with on Bachelor In Paradise?

Brayden went into Bachelor In Paradise single and ready to mingle.

According to an Instagram post from Reality Steve, the Travel Nurse ended up leaving the show the same way he started – single.

During the ABC show, he had romances with former leading Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia and Kat.

But, spoilers from the reality TV buff state that Brayden’s relationship attempts didn’t work out.

Brayden and Rachel Recchia

After Brayden and Kat’s fling headed south on Bachelor In Paradise, he moved on with Rachel.

The two were “excited” to get to know one another and enjoyed a piñata date during their time on the show. Despite having a ball, Brayden and Rachel’s budding relationship went down in flames when a new arrival joined the series, reports Reality Steve.

Since fans saw this play out during Thursday night’s episode, tweets of disappointment are all over the internet.

One viewer wrote that they think Brayden “doesn’t deserve Rachel” after he accepted the date with the newbie.

However, another backed Brayden, tweeting: “Not y’all being mad at Brayden because he went on a date! I liked him and Rachel too! But they went on one date. Let’s stop acting like they were engaged!”

Who is Becca Serrano?

As BIP viewers will know, when new arrivals touch down on the Mexican sands it really shakes up the existing relationships.

Brayden and Rachel’s romance took a turn for the worse when Becca Serrano arrived in Paradise and asked him out on a date.

Becca is a 26-year-old nursing student who also hails from California like Brayden. She appeared on The Bachelor season 27 with Zach Shallcross.

Brayden reportedly ends up choosing Becca which causes Rachel to “self-eliminate.”

Becca is also said to self-eliminate after a “freak out” at a rose ceremony. Reality Steve writes that he doesn’t know what Brayden does with his rose.

At the time of writing Becca and Brayden aren’t following one another on Instagram.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON ABC