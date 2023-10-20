Conner on Southern Charm was Olivia Flowers’ brother, who died aged 32. Following a battle with Lyme disease, the Bravo star was left heartbroken when her family of four became three. Olivia’s brother was a “beautiful” and “tender-hearted soul” while his loved ones called him “fun-loving.”

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers recalled the last heartbreaking words her brother, Conner, said to her during the October 19 episode. Olivia told her Bravo co-stars that she was unable to enter his room following her brother’s death.

He “was just so thoughtful and sweet and kind,” Olivia said in a tribute.

Conner on Southern Charm was Olivia Flowers’ brother, who died on January 30, 2023. Following a battle with Lyme disease, his death came as a “shock” to his sister. He was born in Greenville, South Carolina.

Born on February 9, 1990, Conner grew up and became known by many as a full of life and a fun-loving friend, as well as an avid golfer. The family moved to Dallas, Texas, in 2006.

He went to Mavericks basketball games and Cowboys football games and developed his entrepreneurial spirit while making many new friends. For the past few years, Conner resided in Charleston.

Olivia Flowers’ brother died at 32

Before Conner’s death, Olivia’s brother worked in real estate and treasured time with his family. He was known as Conner Harry. His obituary reveals he was “fun-loving” and “full of life”.

He was the only sibling in the Southern Charm star’s life. Conner died Monday at his residence in the Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, South Carolina, where he lived with his parents, Gary and Robin.

Flowers’ past allegedly includes arrests for drug offenses and driving under the influence, the Daily Mail reports. Olivia said he had a “soft-spoken voice” while she “doesn’t know what life will be like without him”.

Her brother was a ‘tender-hearted soul’

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers’ brother is described as a “beautiful” and “tender-hearted soul.” She revealed: “One of the last things he said to me was like, ‘You’re doing everything right’.”

She continued to recall what Connor told her: “You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be and I hope you can look at me and be proud of me like I’m proud of you.'”

A tearful Olivia said to her friends, who visited her: “I haven’t been able to go in his room, whereas my mom just wants to stay in it. I just hope he knew how loved he was.”

