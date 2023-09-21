Danielle Colby is a Burlesque Chicago dancer when she’s not busy filming American Pickers. Colby and Wolfe had been co-hosting the show together ever since Fritz left at the end of season 21. With fears the History Channel show may be ending soon, why did Danielle previously ‘leave’ American Pickers?

Alongside Danielle’s busy personal and work life, her co-star Mike Wolfe is reportedly “ready to retire” from the show American Pickers, a source told The Sun. She has been promoting her Burlesque Chicago talents on Instagram amid the reports. Let’s get to know the ins and outs of Danielle’s career.

Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Danielle Colby performs Burlesque

Danielle Colby is a Burlesque dancer in Chicago. She has been promoting a slew of shows in recent weeks and has dance roles in Riot Fest and The Riviera, often wearing green feathers and glam outfits.

At the beginning of September, Danielle wrote: “I was supposed to do this show this time last year. But this time last year I was so sick all the time and couldn’t figure out why.”

She added: “After going to the doctor and learning I had to be put into surgery, we had to make the unfortunate decision to cancel this show. I’m back and can’t wait to give you the show you’ve waited for!”

American Pickers fame

Antique Archaeology is the subject that got Danielle an important part in American Pickers. She was a shop manager for most of her appearance but has become a co-host in the recent season.

Colby was a close friend of Mike Wolfe for a decade before the concept of the show was developed. Once the show was sold to History Channel, he asked Colby to work at the antique shop Antique Archaeology.

During her fame on American Pickers, in October 2014, Colby owned a burlesque academy called Dannie Diesel’s Bump ‘n’ Grind Academy in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago.

Why did Danielle leave American Pickers?

Danielle never officially left American Pickers but fans thought she had when she “lost” her “desire to work” in the “emotionally taxing” time after her surgery.

In late 2022, Danielle underwent a hysterectomy after suffering from uterine fibroids. She then confirmed her appearance in season 25, but for a while before that, had stopped appearing on the show.

She did feature as a cast member in season 23, with IMdB crediting her last appearance as episode 14, entitled Pool Hall Picking. Danielle is the Shop Manager and has been starring in the program since 2009.