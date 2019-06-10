Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

Love Island 2019 is well underway and already fans have decided on their favourites in the villa and Yewande Biala is definitely one.

With her bubbly personality, charm and that gorgeous smile of hers, how can you not like her?

So, want to find out what we have discovered about Love Island‘s Yewande? Check out five things you need to know about Yewande below… age, degree, heritage and more!

How old is Yewande?

Yewande Biala is just 23-years-old, which although is still very young, makes her one of the elder Islanders.

Anna Vakili is the eldest at 28-years-old, but there are many youngsters this year such as 20-year-old Tommy and Molly-Mae and 21-year-old Amber and Sherif!

But she is wise beyond her years as we discovered in episode 1 (Monday, June 3rd) as she said she went to university ast the age of 16… meaning she graduated by 20 back in 2016!

And if you don’t believe us, just check out her graduation pic below…

She’s a first-class scientist

Out of all of the contestant’s career’s, Yewande’s is arguably the most impressive, as she is a full-blown scientist.

But it turns out she’s even more impressive than we initially thought, having gained a First Class Honours in Biotechnology at the Athlone Institute of Technology.

She also has a Masters Degree in Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance and Regulation from the Dublin Institute of Technolgy, so it’s safe to say she’s pretty damn smart.

She’s Irish and Nigerian

Yewande Biala joins a long list of Love Islanders from Dublin, Ireland.

She is, however, the show’s first islander of Irish/Nigerian descent, with her Instagram stories featuring both the Irish and Nigerian flag emojis.

She posted the below video as part of an ‘introduction’ section on her Instagram page.

She’s a serious jet setter

From the looks of her Instagram, it seems that Yewande is no stranger to fancy getaways.

It appears that the 23-year-old often travels around the world on posh holidays, including a recent trip to Monaco where she posted a pic posing next to a private helicopter.

She has also posted lavish pics from her travels to Dubai, Marbella and Turkey.

She’s already an influencer

Despite a career as a Quality Assurance Specialist, it appears that Yewande is also an Instagram influencer with 18.9k followers.

Her feed has tons of posts about PrettyLittleThing, including a night out at a launch party where she rubbed shoulders with the brand’s founder Umar Kamani.

She also has lots of brand’s posting about ‘collabs’ in her comment section, so it’s pretty safe to say she has some influence online.

She’s a major fangirl

Like many of us, Yewande is a not so secret fangirl, making it pretty known on her Instagram that she is in love with one star in particular.

After attending Drake’s recent UK tour, the 23-year-old captioned a photo of herself at the event calling the rapper the “love of my life”.

She’s also posted multiple videos on her Insta’ highlights dancing to his songs, so it’s safe to say she’s a pretty big fan.

