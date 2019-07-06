Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

ITV2’s hit dating show Love Island kicked off from June 3rd, 2019.

Season 5 is set to run for over 60 days, so it’s safe to say you are going to need something to occupy you while you watch, and what could be better than a drinking game?

Check out the rules on how to play the official Love Island season 5 drinking game below…

Take a shot each time Caroline Flack makes a shocking slow-mo entrance

It truly seems like Caroline Flack spends the majority of her time on Love Island walking to and from the fire pit in ultra slow-motion.

So, every time the presenter makes a ‘shock entrance’ it’s time to take a shot.

And if she’s wearing a playsuit, go ahead and make it a double.

Happy love island dayyyyy pic.twitter.com/sq1QEcFpOM — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) June 3, 2019

Take a sip every time someone yells “ IV’E GOT A TEXT!!!!”

This one is fairly self-explanatory, given that it is probably the top phrase yelled in the villa.

Due to the frequency of this happening its probably best to keep this one to a sip, but no one is stopping you if you want to kick it up a notch and make it a shot.

You could also play this rule with other overused villa phrases including ‘graft’, ‘babe’, ‘hun’ and ‘mug’.

It's all fun and games until a new Islander arrives… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8EJFT2iZf1 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2019

Take a sip every time you see a product placement

Over the last two seasons, it has become increasingly obvious that brands are sneaking in their products during the show’s establishing scenes.

With the show now bigger than ever we can expect to see even more product placements in season 5 of the show.

So every time you see a random pan to a bottle of Superdrug suncream, its time to take a sip.

Drink three fingers when someone goes and sleeps on the sofas

It’s safe to say that the Love Island cast has a flair for the dramatic, meaning more often than not someone will take it upon themselves to leave the bedroom and sleep outside.

Whether it’s due to a fight or a break-up it’s guaranteed that a few islanders will slink off to the sofas at some point during their stay.

So, every time you see someone grab their duvet and head for the daybeds, its time to drink.

Take a shot when two people ‘go for a chat’ around the firepit.

Yet another classic Love Island move, the fire pit chat.

When the Islanders are in desperate need of a DMC, they often head to the decking to hash things out.

So every time someone says “can we have a chat?” it’s time to take a shot.

Down your drink when a couple becomes official

Given that most Love Island contestants don’t become girlfriend and boyfriend that often, it feels like the perfect rule to kick things up a notch.

So when you see someone planning a cheesy relationship proposal, it’s time to start downing your drink.

However, if you are playing in the last few weeks before the final, be prepared for a heavy head in the morning.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SERIES 5 FROM JUNE 3RD 2019 ON ITV2.