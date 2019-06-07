University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Each year Love Island has come around with bigger and better sponsors.

Superdrug has been the show’s primary sponsor since the reboot in 2015. But for the new series this year they have bagged a multi-million pound deal with Uber Eats. And that’s great for viewers as you can bag yourselves some pretty sweet deals while watching… Takeaway anyone?

But one thing that has people talking is the Uber Eats adverts which pop up throughout the episodes.

Is Iain Stirling in the Uber Eats advert?

Yes!

Although we never see his face on the show, his thick Scottish accent has become so instantly recognisable that as soon as he started speaking in the advert, viewers knew it was Iain Stirling.

There are three adverts Iain shows up in, each with a different Love Island-esque scenario, but this time centring around food.

And if you didn’t know what Iain looked like before, you certainly do now!

Iain on Love Island

Fans of Iain’s went wild when they saw him in the ad.

From the amount of love Iain gets, we’d be unsurprised if he’d do well on his own show! There are certainly a lot of Iain Stirling fangirls out there who we imagine would love to couple up with the narrator…

Best part of love island has to be the Uber Eats advert… I fancy Iain Stirling so bloody much 😍😍😍 — Rachel Richards (@Rach_Rich_94) June 3, 2019

The Uber Eats advert with Iain Stirling is the best part so far 😂 #LoveIsland — Lauren (@LrnDanielle12) June 3, 2019

Who else is in the advert?

Iain stars as does the host of the show Caroline Flack. They do not appear in any adverts together though.

These ads were the first made by Mother London for the brand, but we think they’ll continue working together after the success of this first project. Check out the full series’ of hilarious adverts below.

We think these are a far cry from those Lucozade adverts last year!

