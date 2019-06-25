University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Love Island rumour mill will just not stop spinning!

From Danny’s Home Bargain modelling to Elma Pazar being over 35-years-old, fans have come out with some pretty wacky rumours this year.

And it would seem the most out-there speculations have just arrived over one Islander in particular – Arabella Chi.

After some photos of the model in maternity wear emerged online, fans began to wonder whether Arabella had, in fact, had a child at some point.

Read on to find out more about where these rumours came from and why they are definitely not true.

What are the maternity pictures of Arabella Chi?

We all know that Arabella is a model. It was clear even before she announced her career, with her legs for days and perfect hair.

But what we didn’t know is that her range of modelling has been extensive.

Photos recently emerged of Arabella – which although unconfirmed is most definitely her – modelling for ASOS’s maternity wear.

Check out one of her looks below.

The unavoidable baby bump

There is a blatantly obvious sign of pregnancy in the picture, which is the unavoidable baby bump Arabella is seen sporting.

If Arabella was never – as we are to believe – pregnant, this means she was wearing a fake baby bump. Which we can all agree is pretty bizarre.

It is particularly bizarre as ASOS were to have chosen a non-pregnant model to represent a pregnant model… We can see why some assumed Arabella must have been with child!

Arabella does not have a baby – rumours debunked!

Although there is no date to when these photos were published to the ASOS website, we reckon they are pretty recent considering the seasonal turnover of these online retailers.

So that means that over the past year Arabella would have had to hide her very large pregnant belly from her thousands of Instagram followers if she was pregnant and then hide her child after she gave birth.

Although Kylie Jenner managed this feat, we’re not sure whether Arabella could, as it required Kardashian-level security and secrecy!

From the looks of her Instagram profile, there is no hint of a child anywhere so these maternity pics are clearly just part of Arabella’s everyday work. So no hopes of a shock reveal of a child during Love Island this year!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND SEASON 5 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM (APART FROM SATURDAYS) ON ITV 2.