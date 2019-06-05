Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island 2019 is here and already Lucie Donlan has proven herself as one of the most fought over and talked about contestants this year.

Alongside Lucie, there is a wide selection of boys ‘n’ girls ranging from a professional boxer to air hostess, all of which are primed for the villa with strong tans and new outfits.

That said, there are a lot of ‘clones’ already spotted by Island enthusiasts. Take Lucie… our new version of Laura Crane from season 4!

Who is surfer Laura Donlan?

Lucy is a 21-year-old from Newquay.

She’s very much the Sporty Spice of the original 12, living it up in the UK’s surf capital as a surf instructor and adventure activity enthusiast.

Basically, she’s New Laura (Laura Crane) from season 4, who was a pro surfer from neighbouring Devon as well as a stunning blonde ‘surfer chick’ model.

On Lucy’s pro website, it reads:

I have been surfing since the age of 13 and have a passion for all things outdoors and living a healthy and happy lifestyle. My love of surfing has shaped my career and enabled me to work as a ISA Surf Coach with some of the best Surf Schools in the South West and work closely with the Wave Project.

When it comes to the guys, Lucie is very much looking for a man she can Hang Ten with.

She explained to ITV that her ideal man would have long, blonde hair, and be into boxing, snowboarding, motocross or another thrill-seeking sport.

Is Lucie a model?

Yes!

Lucie is a triple threat – she’s an athlete, model and social media influencer.

When it comes to the Love Island casting team, they must have peed their pants with excitement when Lucie signed up.

The stunning 21-year-old often models in London for Established Models and brands herself as a ‘social media influencer’ on her website thanks to a following of 60,000+ on Instagram.

Model or pro surfer? You decide!

What dirty secrets do we know?

Dating: She already dated a Love Island star!

Weeks after his departure from Love Island 2018, Lucie bumped into blonde-haired Charlie Frederick and briefly dated him – they even went ‘Insta official’!

She also confessed to ITV that she had “messaged” Joey Essex.

Work: Lucie has collaborated with MTV UK and STA Travel as a travel ambassador and vlogger, touring Europe, Asia and Australia for ‘work’.

She also once appeared on ITV’s Cannonball. Oh, and features in the 2019 ‘Hot Shots ‘ calendar!

Instagram: Lucie certainly isn’t shy on social media and often models topless, albeit with nipples covered up.

Either way, she’s sure to cause a storm in the villa if this is her favourite method of sunbathing.

Opinion: Is she a pro surfer?

Err, probably not. But at least she looks the part!

While we may sound extremely cynical here, it doesn’t look like Lucie could legitimately sell herself as a ‘pro surfer’ considering there are few records of her winning or competing in competitions etc.

She is a surf teacher, meaning she has to be pretty damn good in the water.

However, judging by the fact there are barely any pics of her actually surfing in the water and only shots of her holding her board and looking like a model… erm, yeah, Lucie definitely comes across as more of a ‘surf model’ than anything else.

