Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island may have only just launched at the start of June but fans at home are already feeling strongly connected to the series 5 cast.

The success of the ITV dating show always comes down to the contestants, and this year’s batch already seems like one of the most exciting group of horny mid-20 Brits the competition has seen.

For fans in the USA, however, they’re having to get the majority of their Love Island fix through viral memes and short video clips. So when will Love Island season 5 be on Hulu?

How to watch Love Island UK in the USA

Unfortunately, the UK’s Love Island season 5 does not air on any USA TV network.

It is not on cable.

The only way to watch Love Island season 5 from the USA is through the official ITV media player, ITV Hub.

However, to access the ITV Hub, you need a VPN tool, which costs around $4-5 per month.

More info on which VPN tool to purchase and how to set them up at the bottom of this article.

When will Love Island season 5 be on Hulu?

Fortunately, the saving grace for Love Island fans across the pond is Hulu.

The online streaming platform have confirmed that the UK’s Love Island 2019 will stream on the platform – although, not in real time with the UK.

As of yet, Hulu have not confirmed when they will upload the series to their platform but simply stated on June 4th that it is “coming soon”.

Good news! We will be getting new episodes of season 5 of Love Island! No date to share just yet for when they’ll start joining our service, but keep the show in your Watchlist/My Stuff for updates. — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) June 3, 2019

Reality Titbit believe that it’s likely that Love Island will arrive on Hulu around Monday, June 17th.

As we have seen with many cross-over USA/UK shows, such as the BBC’s Lucifer, there is usually a two-week gap between the real-time version and the streaming in another country.

Watch Love Island UK in the USA with a VPN tool

UK media players such as ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer and the ALL4 can be accessed so long as your VPN address appears to be in the UK.

1. Pick a VPN tool

There are a wealth of VPN tools out there but we recommend the likes of Express VPN, VPN Hub, Panda, Cyber Ghost, Nord VPN, Pure VPN, Vypr VPN and unlocator.com.

All of them will cost a little bit of dollar although some of the tools offer free 30-day trials.

2. Download and install

Simply sign up to your chosen VPN tool – usually via one, three, six or 12-month deals – and download the tool.

3. Follow the instructions

Each VPN tool comes with different guidelines.

However, they’re all relatively easy to follow but may vary depending on whether you have a MacBook or Windows software.

The key is remembering to select ‘USA’ when prompted to select where you would like your new VPN to be registered.

3. Access any worldwide website

With the VPN correctly setup you should now be able to access any USA or worldwide website.

The world is your oyster!

And don’t forget Love Island USA season 1 coming soon!

Finally, Love Island is getting its own USA make-over in July.

The first-ever Love Island USA series will air on CBS every weeknight at 8 pm from Tuesday, July 9th.