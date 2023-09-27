A Deadliest Catch cancer diagnosis was faced by Captain Wild Bill in the season finale. Five months after the season was filmed, the captain was filmed in the doctor’s room. He told the doctor he felt “nervous” to receive test results, which revealed Wild Bill Wichrowski has prostate cancer.

For months, Discovery Channel viewers have been asking where Wild Bill is. Deadliest Catch fans have now found out Captain Wild Bill has cancer. After finding out the diagnosis, he put his hand over his eyes and looked down with shock at the “life-threatening” health news.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Deadliest Catch cancer news

During Deadliest Catch season 19 episode 22, viewers were shown a small clip that showed what happened to Wild Bill five months after filming took place with camera crews.

A doctor asks Wild Bill: “How are you doing this morning?” He responds: “I’m alright, I’m a little nervous but you got the test results.” The doctor said: “The MRIs show that your volume has enlarged.”

The Deadliest Catch cancer diagnosis was then confirmed. The doctor, Dr. David Marshall of Radiation Oncology and Muscular Health said the volume had enlarged to “medium size.”

Wild Bill Wichrowski’s cancer diagnosis

Wild Bill and Dr. David Marshall chatted at a cancer center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The health professional said they “really need to combine radiation with the hormone therapy.”

The doctor told Wild Bill that he has prostate cancer and said: “The serious news is this is prostate cancer and it definitely needs to be treated. It is a life-threatening issue.”

He responds by looking down and covering his eyes with his hand. Fans are devastated about the news, with many writing to him with their well wishes, hoping that he can recover.

How Wild Bill is doing now

Wild Bill has been active on Facebook in recent months. His last activity was when he reshared a video about deer hunting on September 10. In August, the captain spoke of the Maui fires and wrote:

“Disaster strikes in many forms, The wild fire on Maui takes a deep bite. Homes can and will be rebuilt, history can’t be replaced. Sad deal.”

He also shared a photo of his sea view on Memorial Day and has been featured in several photos with fans throughout the summer, such as at ICAST 2023 in July.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area).

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Breast cancer resources and support organisations or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).

