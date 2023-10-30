Desi Williams on The Challenge is the contestant who won The Challenge USA 2023. Survivor star Desi may have won the grand cash prize earlier this year. However, she’s not as rich as you think.

Winning six figures in a competition is life-changing money. The Challenge and Survivor star Desi has now spoken in an interview with E!. She teased if she’ll be coming back to the MTV show next season.

Credit: The Challenge/MTV

Desi on The Challenge

Desi Williams, who competed on Survivor in 2017, made her mark on The Challenge: USA 2023. She spent her winnings on a new computer and a new phone, and saved and invested the rest of the money.

She launched to fame on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, and is the champion of The Challenge: USA season 2, after making it to the final on The Challenge: USA season 1.

Alongside her reality TV fame, Desi is the administrator and co-owner of A Plus Care, a mobile physical therapy and occupational therapy business servicing the Los Angeles Area.

She won The Challenge USA 2023

Both Chris and Desi felt like underdogs heading into The Challenge: USA, thanks to some fans labeling Chris the “worst” winner in Survivor history, while Desi felt unworthy of being asked to do the spinoff.

It comes after she admitted she “sucked” at Survivor when she competed in 2017. Despite this, she would go back to the survival show over The Challenge because of her bank account balance.

She claims that, while she won The Challenge USA 2023, that Survivor is more difficult. “You’re basically doing everything you’re doing on The Challenge, but you’re also hungry and have no shelter,” she said.

‘I’ve never seen seven figures’

Desi revealed she has never seen seven figures in her bank account in her interview with E!. This comes after she bagged $250,000 when she won alongside Chris Underwood, both beating Johnny Bananas.

When asked if she’d return to Survivor or The Challenge, she said: “I don’t know, as someone who has never seen seven figures in my bank account, I am going back to Survivor first!”

Survivor winners take home a whopping $1 million. But with a wedding on the way and a business to run, Desi is unsure if she would ever go back on either show. However, she did say, “Never say never.”

