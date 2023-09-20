As The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s fourth season airs in 2023, viewers are eager to know whether a mystery from episode 2 was solved. After a group trip begins with some “upsetting” drama, fans ask did Lisa Barlow find her ring?

While going to the restroom at Palm Springs Airport, Lisa, 48, misplaced a “sentimental” piece of jewelry. Speaking on the Bravo show, Lisa said: “I am pulling up my jeans and I feel my ring start to slip off my finger and I felt like I caught it and I’m like, oh my gosh, my ring is missing.”

Did Lisa Barlow find her ring?

No, RHOSLC star Lisa didn’t find her $60,000 ring.

After losing her treasured possession in an airport bathroom, Lisa searched for it for 45 minutes.

Although her co-stars helped her look for the ring, they unfortunately never found it.

Speaking of the piece of jewelry, Lisa told her fellow housewives: “It’s my big one, my big emerald-cut one.”

RHOSLC ladies searched ‘high and low’

During The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode, Lisa can be heard asking: “Monica, can you see it?”

Heather Gay is in a cubicle filming herself the moment that Lisa is looking for her ring and says: “This is not a great start to a girls’ trip.”

The RHOSLC ladies were on hand to help Lisa look for her ring. Meredith Marks said they “searched high and low in that lovely public restroom.”

At dinner, Monica Garcia also said to Lisa: “Girl, I reached my hand in a tampon box for you.”

Although Lisa was upset over losing her ring, her reaction was nothing compared to the time Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring in the ocean on KUWTK season 6.

After the lost ring drama on RHOSLC, reality TV star Lisa provided an update on the missing jewelry via Instagram.

A video of her ranking diet soda in an interview with Bravo was uploaded to the network’s Instagram page in September 2023.

A fan asked in the comments section: “Did she replace her lost 60k ring ??”

Lisa replied to the question: “Yes,” alongside a red heart emoji.

