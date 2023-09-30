Strictly Come Dancing series 21 is officially underway with the show’s first episode premiering on Saturday, September 16. This year the show returns with a star-studded line-up and Paralympian Jody Cundy CBE is one of the 15 celebrities taking part. Now, fans want to know how he lost his leg.

Glitter, glitz, and glam are three things guaranteed for the Strictly stars in 2023. Soap stars, tennis players, Love Island alums, and news presenters make up some of this year’s contestants. With world titles and gold medals under his belt, Jody Cundy is used to winning. So, let’s find out more about the Strictly Come Dancing star.

Jody Cundy: How did he lose his leg?

Strictly Come Dancing series 21 star Jody Cundy is a paralympic cyclist.

He’s ready to bring his “sporting prowess,” and “discipline” to the show in 2023 and says that gymnast Louis Smith is his favorite past contestant.

Jody lost his leg as a child. He was born with a deformed right foot, per his website, and had his leg amputated from the knee down at the age of three.

His website reads: “He was given a prosthetic limb and hasn’t looked back since.”

Jody says ‘disability’ isn’t in his vocab

Following Strictly’s premiere night, the show is back with episode 2 on September 30 and there’s still everything to play for as all the contestants take to the dance floor.

Jody is ready to draw on his sporting experiences to help him in the BBC competition.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Superhuman Stories, he said that his parents were hugely supportive of his sporting career: “The word disability got taken out of my vocabulary when I was very young.”

He recalled them saying: “There’s nothing wrong with you, you can do everything that everybody else can do.”

He has won 23 world titles

Not only has Jody excelled at cycling, but he previously had a swimming career that spanned 11 years.

During his sporting career, he’s won eight Paralympic golds and 23 world titles.

He started out as a swimmer and represented Great Britain at 16 years old.

In 2005, he opted for a career change to track racing and broke records from his very first race.

