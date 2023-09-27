After launching in 2021, DNA Family Secrets is back in 2023. Series 3 is set to premiere on September 27. Stacey Dooley and the DNA Family Secrets team have been helping people on the show connect with their long-lost family members. The show’s first episode introduces viewers to sisters Tanya and Kim.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, DNA Family Secrets presenter Stacey Dooley said that she expects series 3 to be “another goody.” She and Turi King are both returning to the show which sees some people’s heartbreaking family stories play out on BBC Two.

Meet DNA Family Secrets’ Tanya and Kim

By working with genealogists and geneticists, the DNA Family Secrets team aids family members in finding out more about their roots and family trees.

Episode 1 of the show features twin sisters Tanya and Kim.

The sisters were internationally adopted as toddlers and per the show’s BBC bio, believe this was because of China’s one-child policy.

Tanya and Kim are “desperate to know about their origins.”

The sisters’ search is even more urgent as Tanya’s health is in decline.

DNA Family Secrets series 3 episode 1

BBC Two’s DNA Family Secrets series 3 episode 1 starts at 9 pm on September 27.

The series airs each Wednesday and is made up of six episodes.

While series 3 episode 1 focuses on Tanya and Kim, the show also follows the stories of Sarah and Jean.

Jean, 91, spent her whole life thinking that her mother died in WWII. Now, the team is here to help her uncover the truth about her family.

Her son took to Instagram to write: “So looking forward to seeing this. My mum is Jean, 91!” ahead of the show’s premiere.

Sarah, a former Olympic athlete, is looking for her father on DNA Family Secrets.

Speaking on BBC’s Morning Live, Turi King said that viewers can expect: “Incredible, heartwarming stories.”

Filming began last year

BBC viewers can expect a super emotional third season of DNA Family Secrets.

This year’s series is “all about family history” explained Turi. It was in the works almost a year ago and features a variety of people searching for answers about their ancestry.

Speaking on her Instagram page in November 2022, Stacey said that she “wasn’t long into” the new DNA Family Secrets series 3. She added: “I just adore making these films, we’ve got some really brilliant people contributing.”

