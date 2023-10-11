Reality TV fans are probably more used to seeing presenter Paddy McGuinness shouting “no likey no lighty” in a snazzy-looking studio, but his latest hosting role sees him in a totally different environment. Footballers, professional dancers, Olympians, and more celebrities are taking part in Don’t Look Down for SU2C. So, let’s find out more about where Don’t Look Down is filmed.

The famous faces taking part in the Channel 4 show embark on a training journey with Jade Kindar-Martin. Once they’ve cracked it, they’ll all be attempting a death-defying high-wire walk across the London Stadium for Stand Up To Cancer.

Where is Don’t Look Down filmed?

Don’t Look Down for SU2C kicked off its first episode on Tuesday, October 10 on Channel 4.

As Paddy introduces the show’s high-wire expert, and the celebrities taking part, fans likely will have noticed his picturesque surroundings.

The show is filmed in the Austrian Alps, Europe’s largest mountain range. The mountains stretch from Italy through France, to Austria and Slovenia.

For one of the fear tests, coach Jade takes the group to a location in the heart of the Austrian forest – Kramsach.

Another sees them at the Benni Raich Bridge, in Pitze, Austria. The participants have to drop 330 ft off a ledge as they’re suspended in mid-air.

The celebrities spend four weeks at a training camp before taking on their final high-wire challenge in London. The stars are facing their fears in the same place where 1965 musical The Sound of Music was filmed.

Don’t Look Down cast

Paddy is appearing on Don’t Look Down as the show’s host and team leader.

He’s taking part in the challenge as well as celebrities including:

The celebrities are all taking part in the show for different reasons. Victoria Pendleton opened up about her late twin brother’s battle with cancer. She explained that he had passed away just two months prior to her filming the show.

Don’t Look Down for SU2C episode 2

The Don’t Look Down stars started facing their fears during episode 1 which aired on Tuesday, October 10.

The celebrities will have a little longer than a week before they’re on TV again.

Episode 2 airs on Wednesday, October 18 at 9:15 pm. A football match is airing in Don’t Look Down’s regular slot on Tuesday, October 17.

