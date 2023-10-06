Dr. Now’s book diet plan strictly forbids My 600-lb Life stars from eating several different foods, including sweeteners, fruit juice, and bread. However, patients still get three meals a day. With his diet plan, the TLC doctor has helped hundreds of morbidly obese participants.

My 600-lb Life sees struggling participants turn to Dr. Now for help. They usually weigh over 600 lb, meaning they are unable to walk far and have declining health. So, what is Dr. Now‘s diet plan?

Credit: My 600-lb Life/TLC

Dr Now’s diet plan from his book

Dr Now’s diet plan for My 600-lb Life participants involves three meals. Breakfast includes egg whites, turkey sausage, beans, oatmeal, low-fat cottage cheese, plain Greek yogurt, or whole-grain bread.

Lunch and dinner can consist of baked, broiled, grilled lean protein, canned tuna, or deli meat, with non-starchy vegetables and salads without dressing. A portion of meat should measure 3 ounces.

Recommended snacks involve a turkey or ham roll-up or plain Greek yogurt without sugar. He advises eating a high protein, very low carb diet, between 1,000 and 1,200 calories per day.

Certain foods are strictly forbidden

Dr Now recommends that My 600-lb Life stars do not eat specific foods, including sugar, heavy carbohydrates, and even natural sweeteners like honey. They include:

Dr. Now ‘loves what he does’

Dr. Now encourages many of his patients who weigh more than 600 lb (272 kg) to try to lose 30 pounds (14 kg) in just 30 days. His 2019 book The Scale Does Not Lie, People Do has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon!

Recent posts on Instagram see him recommend overweight people to plan their meals during downtime and to create a lifestyle around their goals for a successful weight loss journey.

The TLC doctor regularly exercises himself. He advised his followers: “When you don’t have time to prepare your own food, create a list of local places that have healthy meal options.”

Another piece of advice was having a supportive family. He continues to feel passionately about helping people. “I’ve never worked a day in my life! I love what I do,” Dr. Now wrote on Instagram.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA at (800) 931-2237.