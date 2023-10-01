Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Juan comes to see the TLC doctor as he’s in unbearable pain with cysts and bumps all over his body.

The TLC doctor has been entertaining fans for years with her pops and removals, however, behind the entertainment she’s changing patient’s lives for the better. Let’s take a look at how she helped Juan, and found a ‘cyst inside a cyst.’

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Juan is in ‘unbearable pain’

Dr Pimple Popper patient Juan has had cysts, scars, and bumps all over his body, since he was a teenager. The worst is on his neck, which is the size of a golf ball.

He’s been to many doctors, and say some don’t even want to touch him. He says he’s in “unbearable pain” and describes the pain as a “softball trying to come out of a pinhole.” He uses his long hair to cover the bumps on his neck, but really wants to cut it off.

His daughter, Zoe, has a couple of bumps on her forehead, and Juan prays she doesn’t have what he has, as he had to endure teasing and bullying as a child. He said he’d feel “guilty” as the condition was “coming from him.”

Dr Lee removes ‘mashed potato cyst’ but discovers a surprise

As Juan took to Dr Sandra Lee‘s operating table, she proceeded to remove his large neck cyst, which oozed a ‘mashed potato substance‘ as she liked to call it.

To her surprise, she saw another cyst inside his large cyst, which went squirting all over her assistant’s face. Nice!

She then removed his second large cyst, providing him with endless amounts of relief. Again, this cyst also ‘squirted’ everywhere, luckily, avoiding her assistant this time.

Watch the Dr Pimple Popper’s removal video here. Viewers are warned that some may find the procedure uncomfortable.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ TLC Australia YouTube

Juan ‘feels awesome’ after surgery

Speaking to the camera, Juan simply said he felt “awesome” after the surgery, as Dr Lee did the “full job” unlike other doctors he had experiences with in the past.

His huge neck cyst had been bothering him for 30 years, and the patient can now turn his head easily, which is a great relief.

As soon as the patient got home, he was heading straight to the barber to get his long hair cut.