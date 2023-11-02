Dr Pimple Popper has seen a lot in her time, but she was even shocked by Rhonda, who has a horn growth coming out of one of her seven scalp cysts.

The TLC show has recently wrapped its latest season. While we patiently wait for new episodes, we take a look back at one of Dr Pimple Popper‘s most memorable cases to date.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper removes six ‘hairy’ cysts from Rhonda’s scalp

Dr Sandra Lee is used to removing multiple cysts at once, and this patient has six on her scalp. Adding to this, one is even ruptured and has a ‘horn-like growth’ spouting out of it.

Shaving the scalp would make it easier for the TLC doctor to properly examine the cysts, although she understands no one would want this.

Dr Pimple Popper then gets down to removing the big ‘hairy cysts’ and popping them out of the scalp. However, she has to be careful, seeing as the scalp is such a sensitive area.

She then gets down to business, squeezing the rest of the smaller ones, which ooze a yellow substance. Similar to the famous mashed potato cyst.

However, it seems one of them is causing her more problems than the biggest one. Although, of course, she successfully pulls and squeezes them all out.

Dr Sandra Lee tackles the ‘horn cyst’

Next, Dr Pimple Popper is onto the biggest challenge of them all, the cyst with a ‘horn’ growing out. Or as Dr Lee likes to call it, ‘a horse hoof.’

She then begins trying to remove the ‘horn’ which is ‘wedged’ in the patient’s head.

Despite the struggles, just like she does with most patients who enter Dr Pimple Popper’s office, she persevered and managed to fully pull out the ‘horn.’

However, she’s sending the cysts off to pathology, to make sure it’s not anything more serious.

Watch Rhonda’s cyst removal here. Warning may contain some scenes viewers find uncomfortable to watch.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Rhonda is overwhelmed with the results

Although the cysts are still puffy, due to them just being removed, Rhonda is overwhelmed with the results.

The patient is so ecstatic that she even begins observing her removed cysts, poking and prodding them. A big popaholic over here!

She then even squeezes the yellow substance out saying it “feels so weird,” however, it looks like she’s actually enjoying herself.

Dr Pimple Popper could have a new intern on her hands!