Dr Pimple Popper has popped a huge number of cysts and bumps in her lifetime, and for ‘lumpy’ patent Gerard, she removed 16 lipomas in one go! Yep, you read that right!

As the TLC show recently wrapped up its latest season, Dr Lee keeps her fans entertained through YouTube, and throwback clips, as we take a look at Gerard’s extreme lipoma removal.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ Really YouTube channel

Dr Pimple Popper Gerard describes himself as ‘lumpy’

Dr Pimple Popper‘s patient Gerard is 46, and when asked to describe himself says he’s “lumpy.”

He said he estimates he has 50-100 lumps on his body, as they’re impossible to count all over his body. Being a teacher, he does his best to conceal them, although understandably, finds this extremely difficult.

As well as his lumps, Gerard also suffers from blood clotting disorder, Factor V Leiden.

Although his condition is difficult to live with, the patient said he has to “be strong” for his wife and two kids, although there is a lot of anger involved, as he just wants a solution.

He visits Dr Pimple Popper’s office with hopes that she can boost his self-esteem once and for all.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ TLC Australia YouTube

Dr Lee doesn’t know if she feels ‘comfortable’ performing surgery

Due to Gerrard’s condition, Dr Sandra Lee says she’s unsure if she feels comfortable performing surgery on him.

Although it’s okay to go ahead, unfortunately, she won’t be able to remove all his lipomas at once due to the conditions.

After the first ginormous removal, the TLC doctor feels much more comfortable pulling the squelching masses out and gets to remove a whopping 16, before the patient starts getting tired.

However, Gerard is still feeling “great and awesome” as he’s passed a whole tray of his lipoma removals. Nice!

Watch the removal here. Viewers are warned that some may find the procedure uncomfortable.

Fans compliment both doctor and patient

As fans watched the Dr Pimple Popper’s intriguing removal of Gerard’s 16 lipomas go down on YouTube, they took to the comments to praise both Dr Lee and Gerard for how well things went.

“This man is incredibly brave talking about his condition, and how it affects him physically and mentally. So glad Dr Lee was able to help him to feel better about himself,” penned one.

“He seems like such a sweet guy. I’m glad Dr Lee was able to help him,” said another.

One fan, who could relate to Gerard penned: “I appreciate how so concerned about his bleeding disorder I myself have a pulmonary embolism in both lungs. Absolutely love this man’s outlook on life kinda similar to mine after being very lucky with my pulmonary issues.”