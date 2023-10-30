Dr Pimple Popper has seen many old cysts in her time, and patient Josh had had his huge head cyst for 18 years after a car accident, unfortunately, left him with a head injury.

The TLC show is currently off-air as the new season recently came to an end. So, for those in need of their pimple-popping fix, we throw it back to Josh and his huge 18-year-old head cyst.

Dr Pimple Popper patient Josh has an 18-year-old ‘huge’ head cyst

Josh is 36 years old and needs the help of Dr Pimple Popper to get rid of the knot on his head. It keeps getting bigger, and he describes it as a “golf ball cut in half” which is stuck to the side of his head.

It’s ‘soft and mushy,’ and Josh can move it around, although luckily, it doesn’t cause him any pain.

When he was 19, he had a head-on car accident, where he cracked his cheekbone and broke his jaw, broke his finger in two places, and shattered his kneecap. He was pronounced dead on arrival, however, he miraculously survived.

The patient explained that the knot comes from where he “smacked his head on the windshield.” Like many of Dr Sandra Lee‘s patients, Josh says his bump has completely knocked his confidence.

As the patient enters Dr Pimple Popper’s office, Sandra takes a touch and a look, to see exactly what’s going on.

Upon first inspection, she thinks it’s a cyst, and sets a goal for herself to “try and get it out in one piece.” If not, she feels like it might make a little bit of a mess. Just like that squirting ear lobe cyst!

Dr Lee squeezes Josh’s epidermoid cyst

It was then time to get down to the removal, and boy, was this a good one. Dr Lee wasted no time as she squeezed the cyst, which oozed yellow “wet skin cells.”

Of course, the food analogies came again, as Dr Pimple Popper said the substance looked like “grits,” to which Josh replied “Cheesy grits!” To us, it looked just like the mashed potato cyst!

After squeezing the ‘cheesy substance’ Sandra then cuts the rest away, but is still concerned that there’s a high chance it may come back due to the scar tissue formed from the trauma of the accident.

Watch Josh’s head cyst removal here. Warning contains some scenes that viewers may find uncomfortable to watch.

Josh is ‘shocked’ at the aftermath

As soon as he looks in the mirror, the patient says he’s ‘shocked’ at the difference, and can’t wait to get home to show his wife and daughter his “new head.”

Fans in the comments were also impressed with the results, as one penned: “Incredible. He must be really happy. Seems like a very nice guy.”

“Look at how happy he is.. it warms my heart seeing him like that; like he’s finally got his life back,” wrote another.