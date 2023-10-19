Dr Pimple Popper has helped patients with all sorts of bumps and lumps over the years, and one patient, Angelina came to visit in the hopes of getting her “third breast” removed.

The unique show, which airs on TLC has just wrapped up its most recent season, so as we patiently wait for more Dr Pimple Popper content, let’s take a look back at when she helped Angelina remove her unfortunate lipoma.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Angelina wants “third breast” removed

Patient Angelina has suffered for six years due to her oversized lipoma, in an unfortunate position, underneath her left breast.

Like many of Dr Sandra Lee‘s patients, she’s tried visiting many doctors but gave up, due to not getting the results she wanted.

The lipoma has made her “self-conscious and embarrassed” and tries all she can to hide it in public with baggy clothes and her purses.

Before visiting Dr Pimple Popper’s office, she showed her bump to her boyfriend of nine months for the first time, after being too embarrassed to show him before.

Dr Sandra Lee suspects there’s ‘something bad going on’

Upon Dr Lee’s examination of the “large bump”, she feels something moving around under the skin, which makes her suspect there’s “something bad going on.”

It’s then time to get down to business, and the TLC doc wastes no time making an incision in the “third breast” before trying to ‘squeeze and pop’ the lipoma out.

The lipoma seems tough, however, Sandra “jiggles its way out” and the huge substance is released. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Dr Pimple Popper removal if she didn’t use her food analogies saying it reminded her of ‘chicken.’ That may go well with the mashed potato lipoma!

As soon as the “cute little friend” is removed, it’s back to work, as Sandra immediately examines a hard spot she’s found amongst the “chicken.”

Upon investigation, she notices it’s just scar tissue, but just to be safe, is sending it off to the pathology lab to get confirmation.

Watch the removal of Angelina’s “third breast” here. Warning, contains some scenes viewers may find uncomfortable.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Australia YouTube

The aftermath

Of course, Angelina is delighted when her lipoma is removed, but can’t get over how huge the lipoma is, and even she compares it to a “boneless chicken.”

“I don’t think I can ever look at chicken the same way again,” she jokes.

She then thanks Dr Sandra Lee for making her dream come true, and tells the camera she’s excited to start her “new life.”