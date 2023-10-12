Dr Pimple Popper has seen a lot of old lipomas in her time, but 72-year-old patient Catherine may have had the oldest of them all, as she visited with a lump she’d had since 1989, over 30 years!

Since the TLC show has taken a break from air for a while, don’t worry, we’ve got you popaholics covered as we take a look back at Dr Pimple Popper removing Catherine’s three-decade-old lipoma!

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC UK YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Katherine has lipoma over 30 years old

Dr Sandra Lee‘s patient Catherine has a huge lump on her arm which began back in 1989. One day, she looked down on her arm and just saw the lump.

As it grew, the patient ended up getting more and more self-conscious, as she calls it an “ugly blob” and “gross.”

She’s seen at least four dermatologists, each of them saying she needs major surgery. Due to fear, she’s really afraid to do anything about it, which is why she’s come to visit Dr Pimple Popper’s office.

Catherine has anxiety about the producer, especially due to her age, but says she’s putting her whole faith in Dr Lee.

Dr Sandra Lee removes ‘Kentucky-shaped lipoma’

Despite Catherine’s worries, like always the TLC doctor is very gentle and careful with the patient, putting her at ease.

Whilst speaking to the patient to get her mind off the anxieties, Sandra begins pulling out the ‘squelching’ substance from the lipoma, being very gentle as she’s “so thin.”

Sandra goes on pulling, popping, and squeezing the substance out, all while the anxious patient looks away. We don’t blame her!

Once all the squishy substance has been removed, Dr Lee places the lipoma on a scale exclaiming that it “looks like the shape of Kentucky.” As popaholics know by now, she loves her analogies. Who can forget the shrimp-like substance from Felicia’s ‘forehead nipple’?

Although Catherine thought she’d be losing 5 lbs from having her lipoma removed, in fact, despite the huge size, it only weighed around 5oz on the scales.

‘Champ’ Catherine is overwhelmed with the results

Despite her anxieties, the 72-year-old patient got through the surgery like a champ and is overwhelmed with the results when she saw her lump completely gone.

“It’s going to be a pleasure to wear my short-sleeved clothes again!” she exclaims with great relief.

Like many other of Dr Lee’s patients, Catherine praised her for being “so patient, so gentle, and having a wonderful way of helping patients relax.”

“This is life-changing!” she exclaimed.