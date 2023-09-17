Dr Pimple Popper is used to popping and squeezing out various substances, however, patient Delano has fluid coming out of his lipomas that’s even ‘mysterious’ for Dr Lee.

The TLC doctor has popped thousands of bumps and lumps, and it’s not often she’s left confused. However, this bump was too much for even the Popaholic pro to get her head around.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Delano has a large ‘lipoma’ full of fluid on his shoulder

Delano is 30 years old and first noticed his lipoma at 19, which he thought was a pulled muscle at first. As it got bigger, his self-esteem started dropping. The bump even caused him to go 2 years without a job, leaving him homeless.

Before visiting Dr Pimple Popper, he had his lipoma drained by another doctor, however, this was not successful, and it reformed after a month and a half. Therefore, he’s hoping his visit to Dr Pimple Popper’s office has a better result.

However, Dr Sandra Lee said lipomas can’t be draining, calling it “one of the most interesting cases” as even she wasn’t sure what it was.

Dr Lee removes one litre of mysterious fluid from patient’s lipoma

As Delano gets to the operating table, Sandra puts a syringe into his ‘mysterious’ bump. As she does this, a large amount of yellow fluid comes out. Although she now knows it definitely isn’t a lipoma, she’s still not exactly sure what it is or why it’s there.

After filling 33 syringes, which is almost a liter, of straw-colored fluid, the TLC doctor still isn’t sure what the fluid is.

The pressure was finally removed from the 30-year-olds back and shoulder, however, Dr Lee would have to send the ‘mysterious’ fluid off for further testing to see exactly what it is.

Fans ‘clear up’ what the mystery fluid was

For those who are desperate to find out exactly what the fluid was, fans have taken to the comments of the YouTube video to reveal the end results.

“Y’all for those who were curious it was his fluid that is between your brain and skull and it was leaking down into his back they eventually fixed it and it’s gone this was the first episode.” one explained.

Others took to the comments to say how much they felt for the patient.

“This poor sweet intelligent young man was homeless due to growth on his back because he couldn’t get a job (!?!) I hope his life is better now as he deserves the best life. He had a future working with older adults that need assistance – he’s so kind and gentle,” said one.

Another penned: “The part when he spoke on being homeless really made me tear up. I’m glad he was able to make it out of that situation. He seems like a really sweet person and while I don’t know what came of this situation since his episode wrapped up, I still hope it turned out to be a very happy ending for him.”