Dr Pimple Popper has seen all sorts of bumps and lumps in her years, and she’s even seen treated a lipoma that looks like a nipple on patient Felicia’s forehead. Yep, you’ve read that right. If it looks weird, Sandra’s already seen, and treated it.

The TLC show has been airing since 2018, and in those five years, Dr Pimple Popper has seen everything a popaholic can think, and dream about. Let’s throw it back to the time she removed a “nipple lipoma” from Felicia’s forehead.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/Really YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Felicia’s forehead lipoma “looks like a nipple”

Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Felicia has had a ‘huge’ lump on her forehead for three years. It started underneath the skin, so she chose to pop it herself. However, it didn’t work, and the patient said “looks worse every time I look at it.”



She even has a huge selection of wigs with bangs to help hide the bump. The lump has also stopped her from getting on-screen jobs, so of course, she wants it gone for good.

As it’s right in the center of her head, Felicia needs the right doctor to remove it. Hence, she visits Dr Sandra Lee. It seems like the patient is a popaholic just like viewers, as she can’t help but pick and stretch at the lump.

However, the TLC doctor revealed that she had actually made it go darker because of that. Upon taking a look to see if it was ‘squeezable’ Sandra assumed it was a lipoma.

As the doctor does best, she described the lipoma as a ‘nipple’. Makes a change from food analogies! Who can forget the famous mashed potato cyst?

Dr Lee removes ‘shrimp-like substance’ from Felicia’s ‘nipple’ lipoma

Dr Lee had a big job ahead of her, removing the lipoma and transforming the skin to its “original color.”

Of course, like the pro she is, it didn’t take Dr Lee long to remove the substance inside the ‘nipple’ with one small incision.

The analogies were back in full play, as Sandra proudly showed Felicia what came out of her bump, calling it “a little piece of shrimp.”

Although the patient found it “disgusting” Dr Lee called it cute! We don’t know if we’d go that far….

The patient ‘feels like crying’ after removal

Like she always does, it was a job well done as Felicia’s bump was successfully removed from her forehead which she called “unbelievable.” She even stated how she couldn’t believe she’d waited so long to have the procedure done.

She was so pleased, she almost felt like crying.

“Now the party’s gone from my forehead, I’m ready to party!” she exclaimed. Go, Felicia!