Sustaining injuries appears to be a risk on reality shows such as Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing. It often sees some contestants out of action, but season 32’s Xochitl Gomez pushed through her pain and bagged herself the top spot during Monster Week. Her mysterious Halloween week mishap left fans asking questions but she explained what happened via Instagram.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

What happened to Xochitl Gomez?

Dancing with the Stars viewers were concerned over what happened to Xochitl Gomez during Monster Week.

However, actress Xochitl has confirmed that she’s A-OK following her performance.

After ABC fans noticed she’d hurt herself, many wanted to know how the injury came about.

Us Weekly reports: “When it came time to get her scores, Chmerkovskiy held up the bottom of Gomez’ dress, which was seemingly stained with blood.”

DWTS star explains injury

Taking to Instagram on October 31, Xochitl was sat in hair and makeup having a bandage painted on her leg.

She says to the camera: “I’m OK ya’ll. We good.”

The Marvel actress said that the Dance Marathon was “calling her.”

She wrote on the video: “Got scraped up climbing the altar but they fixed me up and we’ll see you for the Dance Marathon.”

Xochitl also gave a shoutout on IG to Charlie Goldsmith for “healing her aches and pains.”

She wrote in his comments: “Rib is so much better & my wrist too!”

Xochitl bagged top spot

Despite her injuries, Xochitl and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were crowned the winners of the Dance Marathon and were dubbed “Hallow-King and Hallow-Queen.”

The two ended with the highest score during Monster Week.

Fans took to social media to commend the actress for her incredible performances.

One person said on Twitter: “To all the marvel fans out there, Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) is on dancing with the stars this season and she’s killing itttt! Her inspo for tonight’s dance was Moonknight and his daughter! You can watch it on YouTube; it was insane.”

Another said: “Well deserved winners of the marathon Xochitl killed it and with an injury.”

WATCH DANCING WITH THE STARS ON ABC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM