Daniella Grace is one of three ladies attempting to suss out which of the FBoy Island contestants are FBoys and which aren’t. Hoping to weed out some “good guys” from the bunch, the model appears on the show alongside Hali Okeowo and Katie Thurston. Fans are curious to know more about Daniella’s previous boyfriends as she stars on FBoy Island.

Many Bachelorette fans will remember Katie Thurston from the ABC show. She appeared as the season 17 lead in 2021. While viewers have some idea of Katie’s dating past, when it comes to her co-stars less is known. Daniella has been linked to former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and footballers.

Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage

Daniella Grace’s boyfriends

Before appearing on FBoy Island, Daniella Grace had been romantically linked to some celebrities.

The model and social media star dated footballer Loris Karius when he played for Liverpool FC in 2019.

Nowadays, Loris is engaged to and has a baby with Italian TV presenter and model Diletta Leotta.

The Sun also reported in 2018 that Daniella was rumored to have dated “Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA All-Star Blake Griffin.”

As well as dating a premier league football player, Daniella was also linked to Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Brody Jenner.

The two sparked dating rumors in 2019 and 2020 and were spotted heading out for dinner dates in Malibu, reports Us Weekly.

Brody is now engaged to Tia Blanco and the two welcomed their first child together this year.

In a trailer for FBoy Island, Daniella explains that she has always gone for the same type of guy.

In a confessional, she said: “In all my years of dating, I have just chosen FBoys the entire time.”

She captioned the show snippet: “So place your bets.. did I choose an FBoy or a Nice Guy?”

One of Daniella’s relatives wrote in response to her caption: “If history is a good I indicator….hmmmm.”

With $100,000 up for grabs for the FBoys, they’re bound to try their best to portray themselves as “good guys,” so who knows what choice Daniella went for…

