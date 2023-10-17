FBoy Island star Vince XU was on The One That Got Away in 2022. He already turned down The Bachelorette but is now back in the dating game. He’s now featured on FBoy Island season 3.

Lawyer Vince XU, on FBoy Island, is no stranger to dating shows. He proposed to a high school classmate, who was the prom queen, ten years after no contact with her. So it’s clear he’s not afraid of a challenge…

Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

Who is FBoy Island star Vince Xu?

Vince XU is a reality TV personality and lawyer. Before going to university, he spent six months in Shanghai as an on-set intern for a TV show called Happy Tuesday.

Back home in Southern California, he started his entertainment business, which promoted and hosted parties for colleges and other groups at several clubs and bars.

The 30-year-old has sold Lahtt sauce at farmers’ markets, including the iconic Original Farmers Market at The Grove, pop-up food events, and a few upscale groceries. He’s now on FBoy Island!

Vince XU on The One That Got Away

Vince proposed to Yurika, the high school prom queen he didn’t speak to for 10 years. They had even started a business together back in school. They were in a nine-year relationship together.

He formed an intense bond with his high school classmate Yurika when they reconnected on set. At the end of season 1, Xu and Yurika ended up engaged, but broke off their wedding plans in July 2022.

They cited long-distance relationship troubles. “It’s safe to say, this wasn’t a normal relationship whatsoever. But more so, we simply weren’t ready to tackle these obstacles,” the former couple wrote.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Inside Vince’s career and background

Vince is a personal injury lawyer. Based in Los Angeles, California, he is a dog dad to Leo, his English Staffy. His dog’s Instagram @bigbellyleo jokily has The One That Got Away in his profile name.

The FBoy Island star graduated from the University of California, Irvine, and before studying there, had run an entertainment promotion business and was in the process of launching a hot sauce company.

In 2018, Vince took MBA classes at Loyola Marymount University. He was on a panel of advisers for the Career Development Center and was president of the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association.

WATCH FBOY ISLAND ON PEACOCK EVERY MONDAY