Big Brother 25 is getting well underway as houseguests build alliances and do all they can to stay in the contest. Felicia has made history as the oldest contestant to join the CBS show cast. Let’s get to know her.

Felicia’s age on Big Brother 25

Felicia Cannon’s age is 63 years old. She makes history as the oldest contestant to ever star in Big Brother and has shared a lot of her life experience with her fellow houseguests.

She is a real estate agent and licensed Realtor in the Greater Atlanta metro area. Felicia has received four nominations so far and even won Head of Household once on Big Brother 25.

From Tacoma, Washington, Felicia was born on June 18, 1960. As the first woman over the age of 60 to compete, the CBS star has sparked a conversation about producers casting an older season.

BB25 fans call for an older season

One fan wrote: “Maybe we need a Golden Big Brother season like they did with The Bachelor? Give us a cast filled with HG’s like Renny, Jerry, Cirie, and Felicia…#BB25.”

Another penned: “I’d love if they did a generational one too, like half young twenty-somethings and half seniors. They’d need to make the comps more equitable to avoid a steamroll.”

“This would be amazing! The older HG are always more interesting than the kids!” reacted a fan. A fellow viewer agreed: “I LIKE that! All houseguests are 55+ and know simple things like….the Capitol of France.”

Inside Felicia’s life experience

Felicia, who usually wears a wig as a result of alopecia, revealed to her fellow houseguests that an ex-boyfriend had punched her in the face and broke her tooth.

She told her mom she had fallen as she didn’t want her to know what had really happened. Now, she is married to Dwayne Cannon. They have a son 24-year-old together named Ja’ir.

One of Felicia’s current real estate listings is a $700K home with five bedrooms in Kennesaw, Georgia. She is selling the property with her husband, who also works as a licensed real estate salesperson.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website. For the UK, you can visit the Refuge website here, or Women’s Aid.

