Deadliest Catch stars are forced into the most dangerous situations while fishing in the Bering Sea, meaning major injuries are never too far away.

Deadliest Catch proves crab fishing on the Bering Sea is one of the most high-risk jobs. From treacherous weather conditions to operating heavy machinery, each fishing trip on the Alaskan open water is unpredictable. Several crew members have died on the job but these following Discovery Channel stars luckily escaped with an injury.

Credit Discovery YouTube channel

Myles Johnson struck by a crab pot

In season 10, Cape Caution greenhorn Myles Johnson was left with a bloody nose after a swinging crab pot unexpectedly jolted, crashing into his face with strong force. The blood streamed from a deep cut on the bridge of his nose and into his mouth. Deckhand and trained EMT Zack Larson was on hand to stop the bleeding. Luckily, Myles did not break his nose.

Keith Colburn headbutts boat

One Deadliest Catch moment that could’ve ended in tragedy for Captain Keith Colburn occurred when he swam to the bottom of the boat to repair the hull. The F/V Wizard rocked back and forth, eventually colliding with the captain’s head.

Colburn could swim to the surface but required crew members to reel him back up. The captain was noticeably dazed and uncoordinated when deckhands discovered blood on his head. He became more responsive over one hour after the injury.

Francis Katungin pinned into crab pots

Francis Katungin shattered his hip when a rogue wave hit F/V Patricia Lee, ejecting an anchor port out of a ramp, and crushing the then-29-year-old deckhand.

Greenhorn Flynn told cameras that he saw Katungin pinned between upright crab pots and an anchor, gesturing a T formation with his hands.

Francis growled in pain as members transported him indoors as he was unable to move.

Crab pot lands on Cory Rhodes’ leg

In the season 15 finale, F/V Karie Marie’s Cody Rhodes was helicopter-lifted off the boat after a 1000lb steel crab pot fell on his leg, twisting the bone and flesh. He suffered a horrific spiral fracture of his tibia and fibula.

Devon Davis collapses after head injury

Aboard the Patricia Lee, new recruit Devon Davis was seen collapsing on deck in the middle of their “redemption trip”. He was last recorded “pulling on a chain,” writes Yahoo.

The crew discovered Davis with blood smeared around his mouth and cheek. Devon attempted to open his eyes as members tried to revive him, but he couldn’t do so until later on.

The incident was a huge concern as the team suffered the death of Todd Kochutin on the same boat one year before.