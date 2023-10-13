Kanye West’s time in Italy is sparking fan theories as the rapper and his wife enjoy a PDA moment out in the open. After getting married months on from his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Ye settled down with Bianca, Head of Architecture within his company, Yeezy.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s six-year-long marriage was well-documented by the press. However, his new relationship with Bianca Censori has captured eyes across the world as they take Italy by storm this year. The two were banned from a Venice boat company over the summer after a NSFW moment from the rapper.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Fan theory analyses why Kanye’s in Italy

Kanye West’s antics have had fan theories cropping up all over the internet as he enjoys some time on the continent.

The father of four has one Twitter user analyzing why he’s chosen Italy of all countries to spend so much of his time in.

The theory begins by reminding fans that Kim Kardashian and Ye tied the knot in Italy in 2014. It continues to state that his “influence” has been “at the centre of it all” when it comes to the Kardashian family’s Italian connections and collaborations.

The fan’s theory concludes that the All Of The Lights rapper “spending so much time in Italy with Bianca Censori and drawing attention… is a genius and a mastermind move.”

The Kanye “stan” suggests he’s “…claiming back his Italian love from The Kardashians,” adding: “Now when you think Italy you think Kanye and Bianca!”

Kanye and Bianca flash wedding rings

Fan theories aside, Kanye and Bianca appear to be enjoying their time in Italy.

The couple has also ventured elsewhere this year including attending London Fashion Week.

Ye and Bianca were spotted wearing striking outfits at the Mowalola show, the latter opted for a one-piece and headdress.

The two have also been papped in the midst of a cheeky PDA both flashing their wedding rings.

Concert rumors circulated

In early October, rumors circulated that Ye could be performing a show at the RCF Arena in Italy’s Reggio Emilia region.

Fans got excited over the rumors and began exploring the idea of the rapper bringing out a new album during his time in the country.

The musical artist was thought to be performing at the huge venue on either October 13 or 20.

However, a report from Forbes, via TikTok account ‘saintleone’, states: “Ye’s concert (is) annulled. Cited were time factors.”