My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns to screens in September 2023. Season 11 of the TLC show has lots in store for viewers as the Thore family lays Babs to rest and finds out that they have long-lost family members through Hunter and Whitney’s father. Now, fans want to know more about who Glenn Thore’s ex is.

Some very raw moments in the Thore family’s lives are shown during My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11. Speaking to his long-lost daughter on the phone for the first time, Glenn says that “a lot of his fears are laid to rest,” as he finds out that he not only has grandchildren, but a great-grandchild, too.

Who was Glenn Thore’s ex?

A preview of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 episode 3 shows Glenn, Whitney Way Thore, and Hunter Thore hearing their long-lost family member’s voice for the first time.

After learning of her long-lost family, Whitney drew a diagram on a whiteboard that showed that her father’s ex was a woman named Jackie.

Glenn married Jackie when he was 21 and she was 18. This was before he met his late wife Babs and had kids Whitney and Hunter.

Glenn has a long-lost daughter

In a 2019 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney discovered that both her mother and father had been in relationships before they married one another.

Explaining his previous relationship on the TLC show, Glenn said that he was engaged for 18 hours before meeting Babs.

Whitney was shocked to learn that her parents had different lives before meeting one another. Her mom first married in 1968. Her parents later tied the knot in 1977.

Angie had a ‘great childhood’

Since finding out that she has a long-lost sister, Whitney has been taking to Instagram to share that she’s been connecting with her family members.

Whitney shared that she was in her “auntie era” on Instagram. She posted photos of herself with her half-sister, Angie, and her niece, Jaime, in 2023.

A snippet from episode 3 saw Glenn speaking to his daughter, Angie, for the first time.

Angie, who was adopted, said that she “had a great childhood,” but “always wanted to meet her biological parents.”

One fan commented on the clip: “I am so excited to see this call happen and that it ended in a positive way as well as continue to. This family has been through so much. RIP Mama Babs.”

