For anyone wondering what has happened to Gogglebox tonight – the 2023 series is still airing. However, Channel 4 has switched up its schedule and episode 6 comes on at a different time on Friday, October 13.

Jenny and Lee, The Siddiquis, The Malones, Ellie and Izzi, and the rest of the Gogglebox crew will make their weekly TV appearance this Friday. This year’s series, which kicked off on September 8, brings some new faces to the show, too. A mother and son duo adds to the cast of telly commentators in series 22.

What happened to Gogglebox 2023 tonight?

Gogglebox fans may have noticed that the Channel 4 show isn’t airing in its usual time slot on Friday, October 13.

The long-running reality TV show has been airing at 9pm for 22 series to date.

However, a schedule change may have left some viewers confused as it’s airing an hour later tonight.

Gogglebox season 22 episode 6

Since Gogglebox series 22 kicked off, episodes have been airing weekly each Friday night.

On October 13, the show is still airing. But, it’s on at 10 pm.

The season’s sixth episode runs for just over an hour and ends at 11:05 pm.

A live football match is airing on Channel 4 before Gogglebox, therefore episode 6’s air time has been pushed back.

Next week’s episode, airing Friday, October 20, airs at the show’s regular time slot of 9 pm.

Newbies join Gogglebox cast

Some of the Gogglebox cast members have been on the show since it first began back in 2013.

Original stars of the Channel 4 series include The Siqqui family. The Malones, and Jenny and Lee joined the show a year later in series 2.

As the hit series is renewed year after year, more fresh faces join the likes of Pete and Sophie and The Plummers.

This year, mother and son duo Elaine and Seb are new additions to Gogglebox.

WATCH GOGGLEBOX EACH FRIDAY ON CHANNEL 4