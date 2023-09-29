As if The Golden Bachelor wasn’t an exciting concept already, the dating show came with some surprises in its first episode as one of Jimmy Kimmel’s family members made an appearance. Aunt Chippy made her Golden Bachelor debut on September 28 and viewers are hailing her a “hero.”

Gerry Turner has 22 women in the prime of their lives vying for his attention on The Golden Bachelor. The all-new ABC show saw the ladies welcomed to the Bachelor house in episode 1. Some arrived on motorbikes, others with pompoms in hand, and some simply had a star quality that fans can’t ignore.

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Aunt Chippy on The Golden Bachelor

Jimmy Kimmel’s beloved Aunt Chippy is no stranger to appearing on TV as she has been on Jimmy Kimmel Live many times.

Aunt Chippy has often been the focus of her nephew’s pranks, but now her role on an ABC series is more serious.

In 2023, she’s starring in The Golden Bachelor as a contestant looking for romance with Gerry Turner.

Get to know Jimmy Kimmel’s aunt

Jimmy Kimmel’s aunt, Chippy, is 84 years old.

She was born in Brooklyn New York and her full name is Concetta Mary Potenza.

Chippy is obviously single and looking for love on The Golden Bachelor. However, she was previously married to Frank Potenza, AKA “Uncle Frank,” for almost 30 years.

According to her ABC bio, Aunt Chippy and Uncle Frank “divorced in the mid-’90s and remained very close friends.”

Speaking of his aunt, Jimmy said: “There’s no end to my amusement with her.”

Fans adore Aunt Chippy

As Jimmy Kimmel’s Aunt becomes a Bachelor Nation star, fans are taking to social media to say that she’s their “hero.”

Following her appearance in the show’s premiere, viewers appear to have fallen in love with her, per their tweets.

Many found it hilarious that Aunt Chippy fell asleep in the Golden Bachelor house, tweeting: “Jimmy Kimmel come get your Aunt Chippy! She done passed out and missed the rose ceremony.”

More joked of her sleeping scene: “I aspire to have the same level of peace as Aunt Chippy.”

Another wrote: “Aunt Chippy, you’re my hero!”

Others were “so glad” to see her on the series. And more said: “Concetta “Chippy” Potenza is a gem! You better give her a rose!”

