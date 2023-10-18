Kevin McCloud is back this year with another installment of Grand Designs. Fans were used to seeing all-new episodes of the long-running Channel 4 series airing on Wednesday nights. However, a big schedule change leaves viewers wondering if Grand Designs is on tonight.

So far in this year’s series, Kevin has ventured to Scunthorpe, Wye Valley, and revisited a property in Gloucestershire. From treehouse concepts brought to life to converting decommissioned railway reservoirs – the constructions this series are super inventive as well as challenging for the people building them.

Credit: Channel 4

Where is Grand Designs tonight?

Grand Designs fans taking a look at their TV guides this October may be confused to see that it isn’t airing tonight.

There’s no Grand Designs airing on Wednesday, October 18.

Usually, an hour-long episode would air from 9 to 10 pm each Wednesday, but the Channel 4 schedule is experiencing a temporary change on the 18.

Why isn’t Grand Designs on tonight?

Grand Designs isn’t airing on Wednesday, October 18 due to a Channel 4 schedule change.

Instead of the usual programming, an international football match is playing from 7 pm until 10:15 pm.

The England v Italy match airs on Channel 4 with kick-off beginning at 7:45 pm.

In response to Grand Designs Twitter page’s announcement about tonight’s episode, many fans expressed their disappointment about the show not being on.

When is the Channel 4 show back?

Thankfully for avid Grand Designs viewers, there’s not much of a wait before the show’s next episode is on.

The Channel 4 show’s fourth 2023 episode airs on Wednesday, October 25 at 9 pm.

Grand Designs is pushed back by a week and resumes its normal programming after this week.

WATCH GRAND DESIGNS ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9 PM