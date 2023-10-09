Hallie from Big Brother UK 2023’s height is on fans’ minds. She has been hailed the “queen” of the ITV show’s return. Please get to know all about Hallie, including when she swallowed magnets…

She welcomed her fellow Big Brother UK contestants with a warm hug during the explosive first episode. It comes as ITV finally brings us the reality TV show we’ve all been waiting for after a long hiatus. Hallie has quickly become the most talked-about contestant after the premiere launch show.

Hallie on Big Brother 2023

Hallie is the youngest contestant on Big Brother UK. At 18 years old, she is a youth worker from South London. The star’s “mouth does get her into trouble” as she often doesn’t think before speaking.

She says her friends would describe her as a lovely person, but Hallie admits she’s a “raging b***h on wheels at times.” The Big Brother star says she “barks” at men who catcall her.

Hallie hopes that her fellow housemates won’t treat her like a baby for being the youngest. She’s a huge Alison Hammond fan who would gift her mum £2,000 if she won the show’s prize money.

Height of BBUK contestant

Hallie is 6ft 2in. The contestant described herself as a “girls’ girl” and revealed of her personality: “I’m a bit of a diva and I speak my mind but I’m also a very lovely person. I’m a girl’s girl, for sure.”

The Big Brother UK star added: “I’m honest, fun and, yeah, just brilliant. I’m quite opinionated, I like speaking my mind, and not many people like that. I’m quite real.”

Hallie often plays pranks on her colleagues at The Hope Public House in West Norwood. She wrote: “My name’s Hallie and I do the social media for The Hope Pub, I’m the one that pulls pranks on Sarah.”

She once swallowed magnets

Hallie revealed to Big Brother that she “once accidentally swallowed magnets” and “was in the news because I had to get them surgically removed and everything!”

Now she’s launched to more fame, Hallie admits she “feels like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment” and now she most definitely “wants to be a part of it.”

Hallie said: “It’s about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life. I’m only 18 so I didn’t grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I’ve been a fan.”

WATCH BIG BROTHER ON ITV FROM SUNDAY TO FRIDAY AT 9 PM