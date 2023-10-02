Halloween Wars fans are over the moon to see who is hosting the Food Network show in 2023. Returning for its 13th season this year, Halloween Wars is airing in the lead-up to the year’s spookiest date in the calendar. Let’s find out more about the show’s cast, host, episodes, and schedule.

It’s officially that time of year again when the scarves are out and the pumpkin spice lattes are flowing. Halloween is just around the corner and if you’re less into the cozying-down side of fall and more into emulating a character from the Addams family, then Food Network‘s spook-filled competition series may be right up your street.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Halloween Wars 2023 teams

Of course, Halloween Wars brings with it some fresh faces as nine teams battle it out to win the spook-themed show.

The cast is made up from pumpkin carvers, cake bakers, and sugar artists. In each of the nine teams there are three talented members.

For the winning Halloween Wars team, a cash prize of $25,000 is up for grabs.

Meet the show’s host and judges

Halloween Wars fans were super happy to find out that Jonathan Bennett is back as the show’s host in 2023.

TV show host and actor Jonathan is well known for playing the role of Aaron Samuels in 2004 movie Mean Girls.

Speaking to E! News, he shared a fun fact that he met his now-husband on the set of Halloween Wars and that he’s never made a cake despite hosting many baking competition shows.

The Food Network show’s judges include cook Aarti Sequeira and cake artist Shinmin Li.

Halloween Wars 2023 schedule

Halloween Wars’ 2023 start date is Sunday, September 17.

Episode 1 of the show kicked off at 9/8c and season 13 episodes will air weekly each Sunday.

Following the same format as previous Halloween Wars seasons, the show’s final episode will likely air on Sunday, October 29.

