Hannah Rose on Survivor 45 suddenly leaves the show in the first episode. Hannah doesn’t have Instagram to fans’ disappointment, but they’re asking what happened. Why did Hannah Rose leave?

Filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, Hannah joined the Survivor 45 cast. However, when she got to the island, she felt she “isn’t mentally here” and battled over whether to quit the CBS show. By the end of the first episode, Hannah self-eliminated herself from the competition.

Who is Hannah Rose on Survivor?

Hannah Rose, originally from Woodbridge but now living in Baltimore City, was on Survivor 45 but quit after a few days in Fiji. She holds a master’s degree in counseling and works as a therapist.

She made history by becoming the first player in 45 seasons to quit in the first episode. Hannah has been open about going through tough challenges in life, including becoming sober at 20 years old.

Hannah was part of the Lulu Tribe on the show. She leaned on the lessons that she learned when she became sober: letting go of the things out of her control but controlling the things that are.

Why did Hannah leave Survivor 45?

Hannah left Survivor 45 because she didn’t feel “mentally here” and didn’t want to stay. She said: “Everything from my body is like, ‘I not going back to that camp,’ please don’t make me go back.”

She had been suffering from “nicotine withdrawal” and hunger for the first few days. Hannah earlier told her campmates: “I’m just going to be really honest – I don’t need to be voted out to go home.”

Her tribemates voted Hannah Rose out of Survivor, and she walked out. “I don’t know how much more forthright I can be. I’m not bringing heart to this. I’m not. I’m not mentally here,” said Hannah.

Inside her age and career

Hannah Rose is 33 years old. The psychotherapist has worked at a sleepaway summer camp as a counselor and has founded and currently runs her own group private practice, Rose Wellness.

She specializes in helping abuse survivors, relationship issues, trauma, anxiety, and depression at her Baltimore clinic. Hannah began seeing clients privately after her full-time job in addiction treatment.

Over time, she discovered her true love for helping clients with issues like relationships, self-esteem, purpose, and existential meaning. By October 2019, Rose Wellness was born.

